Montreal Canadiens assign defensive prospect David Reinbacher to AHL's Laval Rocket

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have assigned prospect David Reinbacher to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

The 19-year-old defenceman had a goal and 10 assists with Switzerland's Kloten HC over 35 games this season.

Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Habs in last year's NHL Draft.

Kloten HC did not make the Swiss-A League's playoffs, freeing Reinbacher to play in North America.

Laval is chasing the Toronto Marlies for the fifth and final playoff spot in the AHL's North Division.

Toronto (27-20-11) has 65 points with two games in hand over the Rocket (27-25-8), who have 62 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press