Montreal and Calgary hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (4-8-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames face off in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal has gone 5-4-0 at home and 7-6-2 overall. The Canadiens are first in the league with 82 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Calgary is 4-8-2 overall and 2-5-2 in road games. The Flames have a -13 scoring differential, with 37 total goals scored and 50 given up.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has five goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Backlund has scored two goals with four assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), David Savard: out (upper body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press