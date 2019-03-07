CFL veteran player Jackson signs deal to retire as Saskatchewan Roughrider

REGINA, United States — Defensive back/kick-returner Tristan Jackson signed a one-day contact with Saskatchewan on Thursday to retire as a Roughrider.

Jackson spent five of his nine CFL seasons with Saskatchewan, winning a Grey Cup with the franchise in 2013. Jackson began his Canadian career with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2008 and also played with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016).

"I want to congratulate Tristan Jackson on an outstanding nine-year CFL career," Jeremy O'Day, Saskatchewan's vice-president of football operations/GM, said in a statement. "T-Jack was a great teammate.

"He came to work every day and gave you everything he had, which contributed to the longevity and the consistency throughout his career."

Jackson appeared in 75 career games with Saskathcewan and stands second in club history in in kickoff returns (146) and kickoff return yards (3,435).

Jackson also has the longest field-goal return in club history at 129 yards (for a TD).

Over his career, Jackson ranks second in kickoff return yards (6,478) and fifth overall in total return yards (10,868) all-time.

"I humbly announce my retirement from the Canadian Football League in order to officially close the final chapter of my career," Jackson said. "I want to thank the Edmonton Eskimos, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great league for nine seasons.

"I also want to thank fans across the league, especially Rider Nation, for their support. I will never forget it."

ALOUETTES SIGN PAIR

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian receiver Alex Morrison and American offensive lineman Jarvis Harrison to one-year deals.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound Morrison returned to the University of British Columbia after attending Montreal's training camp in 2017. He didn't play last year due to injury.

Harrison appeared in two games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season. The six-foot-four, 330-pound Texan was a 2015 fifth-round pick of the New York Jets and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

