Montreal Alouettes sign LB Tyrice Beverette to two-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have taken another step toward bringing back their championship team.

Montreal signed linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a two-year contract Friday. Beverette was set to become a free agent in February.

The deal includes two signing bonuses exceeding $65,000 each season and a guaranteed worth of roughly $390,000, according to a CFL source.

The source requested anonymity as financial details were not divulged.

Beverette had a team-high 89 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, seven sacks and two touchdowns to earn East Division all-star honours this season. His 128 defensive plays ranked third in the CFL.

"He's certainly someone who deserves (a raise)," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said Wednesday, before Beverette signed. "You look at his production the last couple years: (56 and 89 tackles), this year he had 20 on special teams, seven quarterback sacks. He's a versatile player — he does a lot for us whether it's on defence or special teams."

The 28-year-old Beverette from Lakewood, N.J., joined Montreal in 2022 after playing two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He's the latest member of the Grey Cup-champion Alouettes who's returning next season after linebacker Darnell Sankey, and defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Mustafa Johnson, among others, signed new contracts this off-season.

The Alouettes also signed quarterback Cody Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot to contract extensions beyond next season.

Montreal does not yet have a running back signed for next season. Starter William Stanback, Walter Fletcher and Jeshrun Antwi, a Canadian, are all pending free agents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press