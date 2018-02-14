Montreal Alouettes sign defensive back Mitchell White to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Mitchell White to a two-year deal Wednesday.

White returns to Montreal after helping the Toronto Argonauts win the Grey Cup last year. He played six regular-season games with the Argos after participating in the Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Mitchell began his CFL career with Montreal in 2014. After two years with the Alouettes, White joined the Ottawa Redblacks, recorded a career-high 38 tackles with four interceptions.

The Alouettes also announced Wednesday that they've re-signed quarterback Drew Willy to a one year deal.

The six-foot-four, 214 pound Willy played 12 games with the Alouettes in 2017, including two starts. He completed 54 of 79 passes for 547 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 66 yards and a major score.

The 31-year-old has played 88 career games in the CFL, where he's racked up just over 9,000 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The Canadian Press