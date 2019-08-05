Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams likely out for next game

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes likely will be missing starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., for Friday's game against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Adams remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in a loss against the Ottawa Redblacks last Friday night. Adams did not practise on Monday.

Antonio Pipkin replaced Adams against Ottawa.

Alouettes starting running back William Stanback also missed practice on Monday. Coach Khari Jones told reporters Stanback is banged up, but could be ready to go against Saskatchewan.

The Alouettes (3-3) are second in the CFL East standings, while the Roughriders (4-3) are tied for third in the West.

The Canadian Press