Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired Jason Maas as head coach.

Maas has served as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He was Edmonton's head coach from 2016 to 2019, where he compiled a 39-33 record, leading the team to the playoffs three times in four seasons.

Maas began his coaching career in 2012 with the Toronto Argonauts as a quarterbacks coach for three seasons.

The 47-year-old began his C-F-L playing career with Edmonton from 2000 to 2005, winning the Grey Cup in 2003 and 2005.

He played for Hamilton in 2006 and 2007 before finishing his career with Edmonton, playing four years in the West.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.

