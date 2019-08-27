Montpellier ends Lyon's winning start to French season

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) -- A spectacular strike from Arnaud Souquet gave Montpellier a 1-0 win over 10-man Lyon on Tuesday, ending their opponent's winning start to the new French season.

Souquet met a headed clearance with a fierce volley from outside the box in the 42nd minute, his shot still rising as it hit the net. It was Souquet's first league goal since January 2017 and the first goal Lyon conceded this season after two big wins.

Minutes earlier, Souquet's Montpellier teammate Andy Delort had hammered a penalty against the post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lyon's chances of coming back into the game were hampered when new signing Youssouf Kone was sent off in the 51st after pushing his head into Delort as they squared up.

Jason Denayer could have leveled for Lyon, but sent a header narrowly wide of the post at a corner.

Lyon's defeat keeps Rennes top of the league as the only team to win all three games so far, three points ahead of Lyon and defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Nice could join Rennes at the top if it beats Marseille on Wednesday.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports