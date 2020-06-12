Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown

following the coronavirus outbreak.

The triple crown of motorsport - which consists of victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans 24 Hours and Indianapolis 500 - has gained widespread attention over the last few years as Fernando Alonso seeks to complete the set with a win at the Indy 500.

But with victory at the 2003 Monaco GP and having made it to victory road at the 2000 and 2015 Indy 500s, Montoya could also become only the second driver after Graham Hill to achieve the feat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ahead of this weekend's Virtual Le Mans however, the Penske driver has downplayed any suggestion of completing it if he were to win the event.

"No, not at all," Montoya told Motorsport.com when asked if he'd been thinking about achieving the triple crown this weekend.

"You can't compare, it's nice that they've done such an amazing organisation for the 24 Hour race and everything but I don't look at it like a chance to win the triple crown."

#32 United Autosports Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Hugo de Sadeleer, Will Owen, Juan Pablo Montoya

#32 United Autosports Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Hugo de Sadeleer, Will Owen, Juan Pablo Montoya Nikolaz Godet

Nikolaz Godet