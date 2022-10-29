Montour scores late in 3rd, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

  • Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and center Anton Lundell (15) celebrate after Tkachuk scored an empy-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and center Anton Lundell (15) celebrate after Tkachuk scored an empy-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) watches the puck go in from a shot from Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) watches the puck go in from a shot from Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and goaltender Spencer Knight (30) congratulate each other after the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and goaltender Spencer Knight (30) congratulate each other after the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) stops a shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) stops a shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Florida Panthers left wing Rudolfs Balcers (38) attempts a shot at Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers left wing Rudolfs Balcers (38) attempts a shot at Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) is unable to stop a puck shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) is unable to stop a puck shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is congratulated by teammates after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is congratulated by teammates after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) passes the puck past Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) passes the puck past Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
GEORGE RICHARDS
·3 min read

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid.

Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stopped 50 shots.

After Montour gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with his third of the season, Matthew Tkachuk sealed the win with an empty-netter with 14 seconds left.

Florida, which outshot Philadelphia 51-22 on Thursday night, had another big shooting night against the Senators.

Verhaeghe and Barkov scored about four minutes apart in the first period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead as they outshot the Senators 26-4. Verhaeghe got the Panthers on the scoreboard at 7:59 and Barkov doubled the lead with a power-play goal with 8:06 left.

Pinto scored on the power play 37 seconds into the second and Brady Tkachuk beat Knight to tie it less than 3 minutes later.

Ottawa appeared to take the lead when Tim Stützle’s shot deflected off Verhaeghe and past Knight at 5:26 of the second. However, Florida challenged for goalie interference and officials ruled Jake Sanderson impaired Knight and took the goal off the board.

Verhaeghe gave Florida the lead back with a blistering slap shot from the top of the right circle with 37 seconds left in the middle period.

In the third, Matthew Tkachuk scored in front of the net with 11:01 remaining, but Ottawa won its challenge that Florida was offside and that goal was erased as well.

Holden’s goal with 8:04 to go in the third tied it 3-3.

BROTHERLY LOVE

The Tkachuk Brothers had a reunion on the ice on Saturday with Matthew meeting younger brother Brady for the first time as a member of the Panthers. The two are now in the same division for the first time since Calgary and Ottawa shared the North because of the pandemic in 2021. Matthew, who had two assists and a goal for the Panthers on Saturday, pulled his personal record against his brother to 8-8 in head-to-head meetings.

“I love playing against him,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said before the game. “One of the biggest honors for me is seeing him play in the NHL and seeing him have as much success as he’s having. I’m so proud of him.”

NOTES: The Panthers scored their first power-play goal on home ice Saturday in their fourth home game. Florida had been 0 for 12 on the power play at home prior to Barkov’s goal. ... Claude Giroux was facing Florida for the first time since it acquired him in a blockbuster trade with Philadelphia at the 2022 deadline. Giroux, who signed a three-year contract with Ottawa in the offseason, had three goals and 23 points in 18 regular-season games with the Panthers and three goals with eight points in 10 postseason games.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Panthers: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

