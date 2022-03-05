A monthslong, $5 million project to improve a Ferguson Township intersection is underway

An improvement project at the intersection of state Route 26 and 45 in Ferguson Township began this week and is expected to continue through mid-November.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said crews began preliminary work to improve the Route 26/Route 45 intersection located about one and a half miles north of Pine Grove Mills. PennDOT said drivers should be alert for flaggers in the roadway as the work zone setup and erosion and sedimentation control work takes place.

“Concrete barrier(s) will be installed, and Route 26 traffic will be shifted as necessary to allow construction of a temporary roadway. The temporary road will provide two-way traffic during the majority of the project. Traffic on Route 45 may also encounter restrictions during the beginning phases to allow for roadway widening,” a press release from PennDOT said.

The project will include adding turning lanes, widening and roadway realignment, as well as drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals and other miscellaneous items, PennDOT said. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting and turning lanes, it is expected to create a better traffic flow, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events in the area, PennDOT said.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. or Mineral Point, PA is the contractor on the $5 million project.

Traffic travels through the intersection of Route 26 and Route 45 in Ferguson Township on Friday, March 4, 2022. Work to improve the intersection has started and will continue through November.

