After months of relative quiet, back-to-school season could test Toronto's road safety once again

Pedestrian safety advocates say the deaths of two toddlers last week may be a harbinger of further tragedies as kids head back to school and more drivers return to the roads in the coming weeks.

A three-year-old was killed Tuesday after being hit by an SUV in Etobicoke. Just a day later, a 19-month-old child was struck and killed by a van in a Mississauga parking lot.

"Hearing all of this just makes an explosion of sadness and anger and it renews all of our commitment," said Jessica Spieker of the advocacy group Friends and Family for Safe Streets.

"As we get more back to normal, we're going to have to start talking about this again because it's going to start happening again."

So far in 2020, the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto roads had dropped off sharply, in large part because of reduced traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions. The city recorded zero pedestrian deaths in both March and April.

Still, 10 pedestrians have been killed so far this year, compared to 39 who were killed in 2019 and the recent record of 44 pedestrian deaths set in 2016.

Forty-six pedestrians and nine cyclists have also been seriously injured so far this year, compared to 133 and 39, respectively, in 2019.

Safety work hasn't stopped, city says

Despite the decline in deaths and injuries, the office managing Toronto's road safety program Vision Zero — which has the stated goal of completely eliminating deaths and serious injuries — says it continues to make important changes on the city's streets.

"City staff and Vision Zero partner agencies have not slowed down the implementation of Vision Zero efforts," said the city in a statement to CBC Toronto.

The city pointed to the installation of automated speed enforcement cameras, which have distributed some 7,600 tickets since they were installed in July. Toronto says it will also implement 80 additional school safety zones by the end of the year, which bring a number of safety enhancements to schools such as improved signage and flashing beacons.

Toronto is also in the process of reducing speed limits on 250 kilometres of minor arterials and collector roadways, the city said.

"There's no doubt, when a quarter million, 300,000 kids go back to school ... driver safety, pedestrian safety is paramount," said Coun. James Pasternk, chair of the city's Infrastructure and Environment Committee, which oversees Vision Zero.

"Those traffic volumes are going to start ticking up again and that's when we have to be most cautious."

