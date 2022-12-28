Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Short-term Developments and Prospects
Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Precious Metals Advisory: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This monthly report provides comprehensive coverage of shorter-term developments and prospects for the precious metals markets. It contains commentary, information, analysis, and near-term price outlooks for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as a discussion of the economic environment and financial markets as they affect metals prices (20+ pages).
The Precious Metals Advisory also provides:
Tables on precious metals equities and bullion coins, as well as market metrics data on the metals markets, currencies, and the economy.
Charts on non-commercial positions, open interest, inventories, and prices for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium.
Special reports, and other information on individual metals markets developments for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
Updated statistical position tables and supply and demand projections at critical points during the year for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium.
Projections of average prices for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium for the next eight quarters.
Highlights
Gold:
Gold Commentary
Gold Supply
Gold Demand
Gold Outlook
Silver:
Silver Commentary
Silver Supply
Silver Demand
Silver Outlook
Platinum:
Platinum Commentary
Platinum Supply
Platinum Demand
Platinum Outlook
Palladium:
Palladium Commentary
Palladium Supply
Palladium Demand
Palladium Outlook
Gold:
Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Silver:
Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Platinum:
Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Palladium:
Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Rhodium:
Medium Term (Two Years Forward) Price Projections
Precious Metals Equities
Market Metrics
Bullion Coins
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1z9jx
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900