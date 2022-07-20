Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2022
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
06/30/2022
94,022,679
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment