Monthly bin collection plan to encourage recycling

Bins

Householders in Torfaen could see waste bin collections reduced to once a month in a bid to encourage more recycling.

The council said wheelie bins, which are currently emptied fortnightly, were found to contain food waste, although that can be collected weekly in a separate caddy.

Material such as paper and card are also estimated to make up to 15% of typical black bag waste, even though they can also be recycled, according to a council report.

The authority is set to hold a consultation on plans for three-weekly or monthly bin collections to boost "stagnating" recycling rates, although any changes would be introduced after March 2024.

Flintshire council is also considering similar action, while Conwy council reduced bin collections in 2018 to boost recycling rates.

Since the pandemic, the amount of waste destined for landfill collected from households across Torfaen has increased, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Failing to hit recycling rates will land the council with hefty Welsh government fines.

'Stagnating rate'

Torfaen achieved a 64% recycling rate in 2019, but that dropped to 62% over the following two years.

“As Torfaen has a stagnating recycling rate, it will fall significantly short of the 70% recycling rate target in 2024/25 without material service development," according to a council report.

The Welsh government will fine councils £100,000 for every percentage point they are short of the target figure.

And although it has said it will not fine councils for missing the 2020/21 target, it has demanded an explanation for Torfaen's failure to achieve 64% in 2021/22.

The authority's cleaner communities scrutiny committee is seeking clarity on what the council will consult on.

It also wants the council to produce clear information that can be shared with residents to explain the reasons for any changes.