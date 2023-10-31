New month, new weather: Messy, wintry mix is ushered into B.C. to start November

After a night of pleasant weather to end the spooky season, the meteorological spooks can now begin with a mess of wintry weather on its way to British Columbia.

On Wednesday, the start of November, a low-pressure system will bring abundant moisture to the southern part of B.C. While this will not be deemed an atmospheric river, there will be areas that could pick up nearly 50 mm of rainfall and mountain snow.

BC rain accumulation Oct 31 2023

The temperatures will not be significantly cold, so freezing levels will hover around 1000 metres for many coastal and Interior ranges.

The rain begins on Vancouver Island around the noon hour on Wednesday, while the rain and snow will fill into the Interior locations by the afternoon and evening periods. When temperatures dip down to freezing in the overnight hours, the roads could become icy in some valley locations.

BC highway snow Oct 31 2023

A pocket of warm air will be sitting above many valley locations, creating the risk for freezing rain. Expect travel delays around the mountain passes due to changeable conditions, and icy conditions in the valleys. Check with Drive BC for the latest on highway conditions.

BC precip forecast Oct 31 2023

Many ski resorts across the province are anxiously awaiting the arrival of fresh snow, with opening days only weeks away for many locations. This next round of snowfall will certainly help add to the mountain snowpack.

image18

Another storm is expected during the weekend, bringing the potential for stronger winds for the South Coast region and significant alpine snow.

