A month of September dedicated to heroes for the Lowe's Canada network

Throughout the month of September, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores will be raising funds to support local causes as part of the Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, will be kicking off its 2020 Heroes campaign tomorrow. Each fall, as part of this campaign, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores collect in-store donations to help a non-profit organization or a public school in their community fulfil its mission or carry out a specific project. At the end of the campaign, Lowe's Canada matches 50% of the funds raised by stores, up to $2,000 per store. This year, for the very first time, four distribution centres as well as 47 stores owned by dealers affiliated to the RONA banner will take part in this initiative, bringing the number of participating locations to 287, coast to coast. In total, more than 235 organizations will benefit from this latest edition of the Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign.

More than 235 organizations will benefit from this latest edition of the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign. This year, for the very first time, four distribution centres as well as 47 stores owned by dealers affiliated to the RONA banner will take part in this initiative, bringing the number of participating locations to 287. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada) More

"This year, more than ever, we have seen the tremendous impact that neighbourly gestures and community support can have," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "As several families across the country have been hit hard over the past few months, this annual campaign created to give directly back to the communities that welcome our stores takes on a whole new meaning. We are proud to see our teams in the field joining forces to support organizations whose programs and concrete actions make them true heroes in our communities."

The Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign will run from September 1 to 30. For more information on this initiative or to view the list of participating locations and supported organizations, visit lowescanada.ca/heroes.

To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada





View photos

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2020/31/c0072.html