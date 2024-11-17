Montez Sweat sounded so disheartened after the Bears blew another winnable game under Matt Eberflus

Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) attempts to pressure Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the second half /at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few weeks, as their 2024 season spirals down the drain, the Chicago Bears have found very creative ways to lose football games.

On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, it was Matt Eberflus refusing to direct his team to play more competitive offense with plenty of time on the clock after incredible late-game heroics from Caleb Williams. It shows that even in a year where they showed so much promise at the start, the Bears have not been able to shake the specter of their woeful coaching.

As the Bears continue to tumble down the NFC standings, Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat said he can't believe how Chicago manages to continue blowing winnable games. In fact, the 28-year-old star defender went as far as to say that he's never seen a football team as futile as the Bears in crunch-time situations to this point:

#Bears DE Montez Sweat on loss to Packers. (The most down he’s been)



“Couple of these things that’s just been happening this year like it’s never happened to me in my career. It’s happening multiple times within a year is kind of crazy.”



Full audio on TakeTheNorth Pod later. — Mark Grote (@grotesports) November 17, 2024

Ouch. When you see Sweat make these kinds of statements, it is a good reminder that he played for the Dan Snyder Washington Commanders, which was one of the most hopeless operations in NFL history. If Sweat really thinks the way the Bears have sometimes lost in 2024 is worse than that, Chicago's rock bottom might be an abyss.

And while I know football isn't played in a vacuum, if Eberflus had managed the Bears' losses to the Packers and Washington Commanders better, they would be the NFC's sixth seed right now. Now that really stings.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Montez Sweat sounded so disheartened after the Bears blew another winnable game under Matt Eberflus