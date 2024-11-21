Montez Sweat gets brutally honest about Bears losing streak

Frustration has certainly boiled over with the Chicago Bears and their locker room which was once 4-2 but is now on a maddening four-game losing streak.

In response to their skid, the Bears made a change offensively, firing former coordinator Shane Waldron and naming Thomas Brown as the new play caller for Caleb Williams and an offensive unit looking to turn it around. A one-game sample size is all it's been, but the results were there for the offense, which broke their streak of 25 drives without scoring a touchdown, by scoring two against Green Bay last week.

When the offense sputtered, that meant much more playing time for the defense on the field, and at this stage, they look like a unit worn down and beaten up. Montez Sweat, the team's star pass rusher who signed a big $98 million extension this offseason, has seen his frustration boil to the top this week.

When asked about where his frustration is currently, Sweat kept it short, sweet, and very real. He's beyond frustrated and relayed that to reporters on Thursday.

"We’re on a, what, 3, 4-game losing streak?" Sweat said. "I’m pretty f****** frustrated."

Simple and straightforward for Sweat, who has only compiled 3.5 sacks this season. Earlier this year he was forced to miss the game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a shin injury, and he has been bothered by other ailments throughout the season. Whether it be from his own production, the lack of wins, or a mixture of both, Sweat sounds like a team captain ready to put an end to the losing skid.

