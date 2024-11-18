Montez Sweat can't believe the Bears blew another game

The Chicago Bears have suffered some brutal losses under head coach Matt Eberflus, and that's been especially true in the past month, which have been absolutely deflating for the team and indicting on Eberflus.

Back in Week 8, the Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion on a preventable Hail Mary touchdown by the Washington Commanders, where there was confusion by players on the final two plays, including a 13-yard completion that set up the game-winner.

Now, Chicago lost yet another game to the Green Bay Packers, 20-19, on a Cairo Santos field goal that was blocked as time expired. The Bears had an opportunity to advance the ball with 36 seconds and a timeout, but Eberflus played it safe with a 46-yard field goal attempt that is by no means a gimme.

After Sunday's defeat, defensive end Montez Sweat was left stunned how the Bears blew yet another game that they should've won, and it speaks volumes about the guy running the show.

“Couple of these things that’s just been happening this year like it’s never happened to me in my career," Sweat said, via Mark Grote. "It’s happening multiple times within a year is kind of crazy.”

That's the point. These things aren't supposed to happen in a well-run organization, and it's another indictment on Eberflus, who it certainly feels like will be out of a job come January.

No one knows how to lose close games quite like Eberflus, who has a 13-30 record in three seasons, which includes blowing six games where Chicago had a 95-plus win percentage.

