Monterey Park tranquility 'shattered' as families await updates on shooting victims

Nathan Solis, Luke Money
·3 min read
Local residents watch police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. - Ten people have died and at least 10 others have been wounded in a mass shooting in a largely Asian city in southern California, police said, with the suspect still at large hours later. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents watch Sunday as police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)

Eric Ching didn't know anyone who had been hurt in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, but he made his way to a local senior center Sunday morning to see whether there was anything he could do to help.

The city, which has for decades been a gateway for Chinese immigration, has always been a quiet community, he said, where he "could go out at 12 a.m. and literally feel safe."

"But now that's just kind of been shattered," Ching said.

His voice cracked as he described the mass shooting, which left 10 dead and 10 others injured.

"I've never seen a freaking gun in Monterey Park," Ching said. "But it was here and it took the lives of 10 people, and another 10 are in the hospital right now fighting for their lives."

Families and others rushed to the Langley Senior Center, desperately seeking information about relatives and loved ones who may have been the victims of one of California's worst mass shootings in recent memory.

One woman, who did not identify herself, said her fiancé was hurt in the shooting.

"We know someone, but we lost contact," she said as she crossed the yellow police tape around the entrance to the senior center, which has been converted to an assistance center in the wake of the shooting.

After she walked out, she stammered that officials inside the center didn't know which hospital her fiancé had been taken to.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna encouraged anyone who believes a relative may have been a victim of the shooting to contact representatives at the senior center, 400 W. Emerson Ave. in Monterey Park.

"As we’re looking for the suspect, we will not forget the victims and survivors," Luna said during an afternoon news conference. "And it's important because you can just imagine the trauma that they’ve experienced, and it’s our responsibility to wrap our arms around them."

The American Red Cross, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and crisis response teams from the FBI and the city of Los Angeles are at the senior center providing assistance to families, Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Miguel Meza said. The family assistance center will be operational for the next few days.

A memorial has also been set up at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave., "for anyone wanting to mourn" and express their grief, according to the city Police Department.

"The city of Monterey Park and the Monterey Park Police Department is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time," officials wrote in a statement.

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night. The mass shooting happened 10:22 p.m. at Star Dance Studio, in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue.

Authorities have not publicly identified any of the victims, describing them only as five men and five women.

At least 10 others were wounded in the shooting and taken to numerous hospitals in conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Four people were taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, though hospital officials declined to share additional information, citing medical privacy laws.

"We want to assure the families of those at our LAC+USC Medical Center that our medical teams are doing everything [medically] and humanly possible to care for their loved ones," hospital Chief Executive Jorge Orozco said in a statement.

Times staff writer Ruben Vives contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters

    Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau. The Canucks announced the move on Sunday, saying in a release that the 68-year-old veteran NHL coach has been replaced by Rick Tocchet, former head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes. “Rick Tocchet brings a wealth of knowledge to this team from both a coach and player perspective," general manager Partik Allvin said in a statement. "He has had more than two decades of

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

    The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens. Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year. Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work. "They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself. They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last se

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris