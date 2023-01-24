Monterey Park shooting victims: Dance studio regular among those who died, family says

JULIA JACOBO, ALYSSA PONE and MORGAN WINSOR
·5 min read
Monterey Park shooting victims: Dance studio regular among those who died, family says

Eleven people have died as a result of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Southern California.

Five men and five women were initially killed in the shooting, which occurred on the night of Jan. 21 during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Dance Studio in a predominately Asian community of Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Another 10 people were injured, and one of them later died at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center after succumbing "to their extensive injuries," according to the hospital.

All of the victims were in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A "night of joyful celebration" transformed into "a horrific and heartless act of gun violence," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement in response to the shooting.

"Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night," Newsom said.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, including whether it is "a hate crime defined by law," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters during a press conference.

MORE: Monterey Park mass shooting updates: 10 dead, possible suspect's van surrounded

Here are the victims of the Monterey Park shooting:

Valentino Alvero, 68

When Valentino Alvero, 68, died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, his family "became unwilling members of a community who has to mourn the loss of our loved ones due to gun violence," according to a statement.

Alvero was "more than just a headline or a news story," his family said. He was a "loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three granddaughters fiercely, an uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own."

"He loved people and hearing about their lives and in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you couldn’t help but listen and laugh along with him. He loved ballroom dancing, he loved his community, and was the life of any party," the statement read.

PHOTO: Valentino Alvero is shown in this undated photo. (KarmelKwan/Twitter)
PHOTO: Valentino Alvero is shown in this undated photo. (KarmelKwan/Twitter)

Alvero's family lamented that he did not receive his last rites, as he was a "devout" Catholic and a "faithful servant of God." The family requested that all priests and Catholics "to pray for him by name, Valentino Marcos Alvero."

“We wish could let him know that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth," Alvero's family said. "We hope that he danced to his heart’s content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven."

Mymy Nhan, 65

The family of Mymy Nhan, 65, is "broken" as the Lunar New Year begins, according to a statement.

They said Nhan was a regular attendee of the Star Dance Studio on weekends.

"It's what she loved to do," they added. "But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance."

PHOTO: An undated photo of Monterey Park shooting victim Mymy Nhan. (Nhan and Quan family)
PHOTO: An undated photo of Monterey Park shooting victim Mymy Nhan. (Nhan and Quan family)

Nhan was a "loving" aunt, sister and friend and the family's "biggest cheerleader." She had a warm smile and possessed the kind of kindness that was "contagious," they said.

Nhan's family is still reeling with the realization of what happened to her, according to the statement.

"We never imagined her life would end so quickly," they said.

Nhan's neice, Fonda Quan, told ABC News that Nhan "practically raised" her.

"She’s like a second mother to me, so it's definitely hard," Quan said.

Diana Tom, 70

Diana Tom was hospitalized in critical condition after the Monterey Park mass shooting. She died on Jan. 22, according to a statement released by her family.

PHOTO: Diana Tom is shown in this undated photo. (Tom family)
PHOTO: Diana Tom is shown in this undated photo. (Tom family)

Tom's family described her as a" hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance" and "always went out of her way to give to others."

"On behalf of Diana Tom, we, her family, condemn this senseless act of violence that has uprooted the lives of all the victims, their families and the entire API community at large," they said. "We honor and support all of those affected. Diana was a hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance. On the night of January 21, Diana was at Star Dance celebrating the Lunar New Year by dancing with her friends. To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others."

Hong Jian, 62

Hong Jian, 62, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Yu Kao, 72

Yu Kao, 72, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Lilian Li, 63

Lilian Li, 63, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Ming Ma, 72

Ming Ma, 72, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Muoi Ung, 67

Muoi Ung, 67, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Chia Yau, 76

Chia Yau, 76, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Wen Yu, 64

Wen Yu, 64, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Xiujuan Yu, 57, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Monterey Park shooting victims: Dance studio regular among those who died, family says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Lunar New Year massacre raises fears of anti-Asian hate even as detectives seek motive

    After the Monterey Park shooting that killed 10 the night before Lunar New Year, the AAPI community faces renewed fears about anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • Va Lecia Adams Kellum appointed new head of L.A. city-county homelessness agency

    Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center, is appointed executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

  • Man died using his back to shelter dance partner from hail of bullets in Monterey Park shooting

    The couple took cover under a table when the shooting began

  • Joey Essex addresses reports of romance with Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer

    The reality TV star was questioned on Good Morning Britain.

  • Snow Covers Roads in Southern New Mexico

    A storm system was forecast to bring lower-than-normal temperatures and a few inches of snow to New Mexico on Tuesday, January 24, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.According to the NWS, snow fell in the area overnight, accumulating lightly, with road conditions improving later Tuesday morningEric Webb said he filmed this footage on US Route 70 between White Sands National Park and Alamogordo early Tuesday morning. As of 3 am, he measured about half an inch of snow accumulation at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County. Credit: Eric Webb via Storyful

  • ‘So much grief.’ Community reels after 10 slain at Lunar New Year celebration

    “It was just the most terrible thing.”

  • California mass shooting suspect is oldest in US recorded history, researchers say

    The gunman in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead is the oldest U.S. mass public shooter in known history.

  • Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

    MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators had not yet established why 72-year-old Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons Saturday night at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, where tens

  • Monterey Park shooting: Who were the victims?

    The 11 people killed in the Monterey Park dance hall shooting were all in their 50s, 60s or 70s.

  • Family Mourns ‘Our Biggest Cheerleader’ Who Died in Dance Studio Massacre

    Allen J. Schaben/Getty ImagesGrieving loved ones began identifying victims who were slaughtered Saturday night at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a Los Angeles County dance hall, as hospital officials announced on Monday that an 11th person has died as a result of the massacre.The family of 65-year-old Mymy Nhan said in a statement that she was the first person killed Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park—a city flush with Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans.

  • California dance hall shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims

    Ten victims died at the scene of the Saturday shooting. The coroner's office confirmed the names of four victims. While not releasing the other victims' names, the coroner's office said the six women and five men who were killed were all in their 50, 60s and 70s.

  • California shooting suspect was regular at Monterey Park dance studio

    MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -The 72-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio had been a regular there, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife at the venue, according to friends and media reports. Authorities say Huu Can Tran fired 42 rounds at a celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, popular in the predominantly Asian-American city of Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. Tran went to another dance club in the neighboring city of Alhambra soon after the massacre, police say, but a patron there wrestled away his gun, possibly thwarting a second attack.

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti