Monterey Park shooting victims: Dance studio regular among those who died, family says

Eleven people have died as a result of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Southern California.

Five men and five women were initially killed in the shooting, which occurred on the night of Jan. 21 during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Dance Studio in a predominately Asian community of Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Another 10 people were injured, and one of them later died at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center after succumbing "to their extensive injuries," according to the hospital.

All of the victims were in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A "night of joyful celebration" transformed into "a horrific and heartless act of gun violence," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement in response to the shooting.

"Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night," Newsom said.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, including whether it is "a hate crime defined by law," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters during a press conference.

Here are the victims of the Monterey Park shooting:

Valentino Alvero, 68

When Valentino Alvero, 68, died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, his family "became unwilling members of a community who has to mourn the loss of our loved ones due to gun violence," according to a statement.

Alvero was "more than just a headline or a news story," his family said. He was a "loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three granddaughters fiercely, an uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own."

"He loved people and hearing about their lives and in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you couldn’t help but listen and laugh along with him. He loved ballroom dancing, he loved his community, and was the life of any party," the statement read.

PHOTO: Valentino Alvero is shown in this undated photo. (KarmelKwan/Twitter)

Alvero's family lamented that he did not receive his last rites, as he was a "devout" Catholic and a "faithful servant of God." The family requested that all priests and Catholics "to pray for him by name, Valentino Marcos Alvero."

“We wish could let him know that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth," Alvero's family said. "We hope that he danced to his heart’s content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven."

Mymy Nhan, 65

The family of Mymy Nhan, 65, is "broken" as the Lunar New Year begins, according to a statement.

They said Nhan was a regular attendee of the Star Dance Studio on weekends.

"It's what she loved to do," they added. "But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance."

PHOTO: An undated photo of Monterey Park shooting victim Mymy Nhan. (Nhan and Quan family)

Nhan was a "loving" aunt, sister and friend and the family's "biggest cheerleader." She had a warm smile and possessed the kind of kindness that was "contagious," they said.

Nhan's family is still reeling with the realization of what happened to her, according to the statement.

"We never imagined her life would end so quickly," they said.

Nhan's neice, Fonda Quan, told ABC News that Nhan "practically raised" her.

"She’s like a second mother to me, so it's definitely hard," Quan said.

Diana Tom, 70

Diana Tom was hospitalized in critical condition after the Monterey Park mass shooting. She died on Jan. 22, according to a statement released by her family.

PHOTO: Diana Tom is shown in this undated photo. (Tom family)

Tom's family described her as a" hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance" and "always went out of her way to give to others."

"On behalf of Diana Tom, we, her family, condemn this senseless act of violence that has uprooted the lives of all the victims, their families and the entire API community at large," they said. "We honor and support all of those affected. Diana was a hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance. On the night of January 21, Diana was at Star Dance celebrating the Lunar New Year by dancing with her friends. To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others."

Hong Jian, 62

Hong Jian, 62, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Yu Kao, 72

Yu Kao, 72, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Lilian Li, 63

Lilian Li, 63, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Ming Ma, 72

Ming Ma, 72, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Muoi Ung, 67

Muoi Ung, 67, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Chia Yau, 76

Chia Yau, 76, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Wen Yu, 64

Wen Yu, 64, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Xiujuan Yu, 57, is one of the 11 victims who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

