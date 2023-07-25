Monterey 2023: The Santa Cruz Collection Shines

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are some great bikes!

As the sun-drenched coastal city of Monterey, California, welcomes automotive enthusiasts from around the world, the Monterey Car Week has once again proven to be a spectacular showcase of automotive history, craftsmanship, and innovation. Among the prestigious events held during this illustrious week, the Santa Cruz Collection emerged as a true highlight, captivating attendees with its stunning array of rare and exceptional vehicles. Here are some highlights.

1942 Indian Chief

Lot S106 at Monterey 2023 presents a rare and remarkable piece of motorcycle history – the 1942 Indian Chief. This vintage beauty holds the esteemed title of being the 7th motorcycle to roll off the Indian Motorcycle assembly line in 1942, a testament to its historical significance. Painstakingly restored in 2013, this Indian Chief boasts matching numbers, ensuring its authenticity and originality. A true labor of love, its engine has been meticulously rebuilt by the skilled hands of Mark Jacobs from Northern California. Don't miss the chance to own this iconic piece of motorcycling heritage at Monterey 2023. See it here.

1915 Indian 8-Valve Board Track Racer

Lot S104 at Monterey 2023 showcases a rare and illustrious piece of racing history - the 1915 Indian 8-Valve Board Track Racer. This remarkable motorcycle is not only a part of motorcycling history but also an art piece, featuring a prototype Keystone-Marion racing frame with factory castings, racing forks, and carburetor. Believed to be one of only four 8-valve racers in existence, this Indian masterpiece has a remarkable pedigree. It earned a perfect 100/100 score on the AMCA National judging sheet in 1998, and also received the Junior First and Red Wolverton Award the same year. Its legacy goes beyond the motorcycle world, having been featured at the Guggenheim Museum in "The Art of the Motorcycle" exhibit in 1998. With a documented ownership and racing history by Dewey Simms from 1930 to 1966, this 1915 Indian 8-Valve Board Track Racer comes with an extraordinary story. Don't miss the opportunity to own this iconic piece of racing heritage at Monterey 2023. Please note that it will be sold on a Bill of Sale. See it here.

1918 Henderson Model H Four

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of motorcycling history - the 1918 Henderson Model H Four, featured at Lot S105 in Monterey 2023. This classic beauty comes with a unique history, originally believed to have been sold in Seattle, Washington. Its story is even more fascinating as it is said to have been stored unused for several decades, from the 1920s until 1988. In 1988, the engine was carefully refreshed, and since completion, it has seen only 10,000 miles of usage. This Henderson Model H Four is a true gem for collectors, with engraved history and documentation thoughtfully preserved inside the camshaft cover. With its Detroit Rear Hub and chain link tires, this motorcycle is a true testament to the golden era of motorcycling. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of motorcycle history and add the 1918 Henderson Model H Four to your collection. Please note that this lot will be sold at Monterey 2023. See it here.

