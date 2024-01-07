Montembeault makes 45 saves, Caulfield scores in shootout in Canadiens' 4-3 win over Rangers

MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 45 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts, Cole Caufield scored the lone goal in the tiebreaker and the Montreal Canadiens held off the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Joel Armia scored to give Montreal a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

In the shootout, Mika Zibanejad attempted a one-handed deke only for the sprawling Montembeault to reach back and swat the puck away with his paddle.

“I try not to think too much when guys are coming down on me in the shootout,” Montembeault said. “But (Zibanejad) did the same move on me last year — and scored. I made a nice save this time and I’m really happy.”

Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox tied it for New York midway through the third. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

“(Montembeault) was big all the way through it,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “He played a solid game ... probably over 30 scoring chances. He was good in regulation, good in overtime, and made a heck of a save in the shootout on Mika.”

Gallagher opened the scoring midway through the first with his sixth goal of the season and first in 25 games

Monahan broke a 10-game drought 1:09 into the second with a shot that bounced off Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and into the back of the net. Armia beat Quick between the legs 1:30 later.

New York finally got on the board at with 9:32 left in the second with Trocheck' tip.

Trocheck then pulled off a nifty set play by tipping the puck between Mitchell Stephens’ legs during an offensive zone draw and setting up Panarin for his 25th with 5:31 left in the second.

Fox tied it at 9:30 of the third with a point shot through traffic.

“Every night here is special, but there’s some nights that stand out a little bit more,” Gallagher said. “Saturday night when the Rangers are in town, it was a good hockey game, there were chances both ways, both teams were making plays, it was physical. And Monty really stepped up and made some massive saves.”

Story continues

UP NEXT

Rangers:. Host Vancouver on Monday night.

Canadiens: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press