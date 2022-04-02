Monte Morris on Jamal Murray: ‘He’s ready to get back out there’

Teammate Monte Morris sounded even more hopeful. “His mental (acumen) is there,” Morris said Friday. “He’s ready to get back out there. He’s looked good. He’s dunking and everything, (with) both legs. It’s a matter of time, I guess, but hopefully we can get him back.”

Source: Sean Keeler @ Denver Post

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray is “ready to get back out there,” said #Nuggets guard Monte Morris.

Here’s everything from the illuminating postgame press conference, via ⁦@SeanKeeler⁩. denverpost.com/2022/04/01/jam… – 1:50 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Monte on Jamal Murray: “His mental is there.”

Said it’s just a matter of time, and hopefully they can get him back. – 12:26 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Monte Morris said Murray is dunking off both legs and mentally doing well.

Another good sign for a possible Murray return. – 12:26 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone: “I can’t sit here and say that (Jamal Murray’s) going to play in any of these last four games. But I also can’t say that he won’t. – 11:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “Keep hope alive.”

“… Jamal’s getting better every day.”

Said he can’t say he’ll be back for the final four games but he also can’t say that he *won’t* be back. – 11:49 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Monte Morris is trying, Jennifer. Keeping the light on for Denver, just flickering. – 11:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That tech Jokic picked up might have also woken up ther rest of the Nuggets team.

Monte Morris just tossed up a CRAZY oop to Gordon who threw down a reverse dunk. Crazy sequence. – 10:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Obligatory Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. pregame shooting video. pic.twitter.com/2p383sMCIs – 8:31 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets coach Michael Malone told @denverpost the team has no intention of shutting Jamal Murray down for the season. When asked how come, Malone left the door open for a possible playoff return.

“Let’s leave all options on the table,” Malone said.

denverpost.com/2022/03/31/nug… – 8:03 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/6WT7cvacB9 – 6:33 PM

Jamal Murray “wants to be back,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday night following his team’s 136-130 loss to Minnesota at Ball Arena. “Yeah, I mean keep hope alive, like Jesse Jackson (said),” Malone offered during his postgame news conference when asked about fans who still pined for Murray’s return this season. -via Denver Post / April 2, 2022

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic: “I told Jamal, if you’re not 100% ready, don’t come back. It’s stupid.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 2, 2022

As Murray works his way back from his torn ACL, now nearly a full 12 months since the injury, the Nuggets have no intention of shutting him down for the season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone told The Denver Post the team is leaving “all options on the table” as his team charges toward the postseason. “I don’t think it makes any sense to (say) … ‘We’re shutting him down,’” Malone said. “Who knows where the season’s going to go? A lot of crazy things can happen with six games to go, as well as into the postseason. Now with the play-in, the regular season ends and there’s a week for the play-in, then the playoffs start. It used to be, the season ended and playoffs started right away. “I don’t think we need to paint ourselves into a corner and make any definitive decisions right now because this is not a mile race where it’s four laps and it’s over,” Malone said. “We have no idea where the finish line is. Until we have a better idea of that, let’s leave all options on the table and see what happens on a day-to-day basis.” -via Denver Post / March 31, 2022