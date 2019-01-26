Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads as Mikkelsen, Evans crash out

Tyre choice gambles from Friday were taken out of the equation, with four studded tyres and two softs taken by all leading crews, meaning gaps were much tighter on both stages this morning compared to the rally’s previous tests.

Citroen driver Ogier still managed to take 3.6s out of Neuville in the opening Agnieres en Devoluy-Corps stage, but the Hyundai man pulled 0.3s back immediately thereafter.

Behind the lead pair, a hectic battle over the final podium place swung towards Jari-Matti Latvala, running as the lead Toyota in third.

Andreas Mikkelsen had started the day with a slim advantage for the final podium position but lost a wheel while crossing the finish line of stage nine.

With his co-driver Andreas Jaeger’s notes telling him to go flat-out, the left-rear of his Hyundai i20 smashed into a wall, ripping the wheel off and destroying the wheel hub assembly, forcing him to retire.

Sebastien Loeb initially capitalised to take third but quickly dropped down to fourth, stalling on stage 10 and then lacking confidence for the rest of his run to drop behind Latvala. The pair are now separated by 4.7s.

