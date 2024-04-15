Monte Carlo win gives Tsitsipas rankings boost and lift for tilt at French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday re-entered the world's top 10 following a spectacular week at the Monte Carlo Masters during which he dispatched three of the best players on the planet to claim a third title in the principality.

Tsitsipas began the tournament as world number 12 but produced sustained sequences of the dazzling tennis that have taken him as high as number three and to the French Open and Australian Open finals.

He claimed one of the most prestigious crowns on the men's tour on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud.

The 25-year-old Greek swept through the opening set in 36 minutes on the back of punishing forehands.

He stayed strong towards the end of the second set as his Norwegian opponent increased his intensity in an effort to level the encounter.

The triumph over the two-time French Open finalist moved Tsitsipas up five places in the ATP listings to seventh – his highest ranking since February. Ruud also rose four slots to sixth following his surge to the final.

“It’s been very difficult," said Tsitsipas who has not won a tournament since beating Alex de Minaur in the final at Los Lobos in Mexico in August 2023.

Return

"So, to be back on the podiums and winning tournaments, it just feels amazing. I can’t thank enough my family, my friends for making this moment possible."

During his run, Tsitsipas beat world number five Alex Zverev in the last eight and the world number two Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.



