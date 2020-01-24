Monte Carlo Rally WRC: Ogier edges ahead of Toyota team-mate Evans

Graham Keilloh
Sebastien Ogier has edged ahead of Toyota World Rally Championship team-mate Elfyn Evans to claim the Monte Carlo Rally lead after a strong Friday afternoon loop.

Six-time WRC Monte Carlo Rally winner Ogier closed in on Evans by topping the first two stages of the afternoon's three-stage loop, and then on the final stage of the day got ahead of Evans by 1.2 seconds to lead a Toyota 1-2 at the rally's halfway point.

Ogier on the afternoon's opening stage, the 12.4-mile Curbans - Venterol test, reduced his deficit to leader Evans from 9.7s to 3.3s and with it moved past Thierry Neuville's Hyundai into second place overall.

Evans, who had dominated the morning loop to lead, ended the afternoon's first stage with a damaged front-right wheel.

He said "it just sucked me into the ditch in one place," and added that it was "not a big deal but very marginal".

Ogier then trimmed another 0.6s from Evans' advantage on the loop's second stage, from Saint-Clement-sur-Durance to Freissinieres, reducing the gap to the sister Yaris to 2.7s.

This was despite Ogier feeling that he had selected too many super-soft tyres for the dry conditions.

Ogier then took the overall lead by being 3.9s quicker than Evans on the day's final stage, between Avancon and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, although this time both were slower than stage-winner Neuville.

Overnight leader Neuville had continued to slip from the Toyotas' pace in the first two stages of the afternoon, and commented that he needed to get on top of pacenote corrections from his gravel crew, with Dani Sordo stepping in for the unwell Bruno Thiry as Neuville's opener for this rally.

With his late improvement Neuville ended the day in third, 6.4s off Ogier.

Seven-time Monte Carlo Rally winner Sebastien Loeb remained in fourth place overall in his Hyundai i20 Coupe and fell away on the stopwatch during the afternoon, to end the day just over a minute off the leader.

M-Sport's Esapekka Lappi continued in a disgruntled fifth place, falling to just under two minutes back from Ogier by the end of the day.

He is followed 22s back in sixth overall by Toyota's WRC debutant Kalle Rovanpera, who continued to impress in his Yaris. His team-mate Takamoto Katsuta is next up, over five minutes off the top.

The first of the R5 'WRC3' runners are next, with Eric Camilli in his Citroen C3 continuing to lead the way in eighth place overall, from his WRC3 rival and fellow C3 runner Nicolas Ciamin in ninth and just under a minute shy of him.

Ole Christian Veiby in his Hyundai NG i20 lost his WRC2 lead after losing around two minutes with a puncture on the afternoon's first stage.

This let Mads Ostberg, who himself had lost nearly three minutes with a puncture on this morning's opening stage, reclaim the WRC2 lead in his Citroen with a 10.7s advantage over Veiby.

Ostberg then extended his class lead to 13.9s by the day's conclusion and sits in 10th place overall.

Leading positions after SS8

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

1h43m31.5s

2

Elfyn Evans, S.Martin

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

1.2s

3

Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

6.4s

4

Sebastien Loeb, D.Elena

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

1m06.9s

5

Esapekka Lappi, J.Ferm

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

1m57.2s

6

Kalle Rovanpera, J.Halttunen

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

2m19.2s

7

Takamoto Katsuta, D.Barritt

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

5m18.7s

8

Eric Camilli, F-X.Buresi

Eric Camilli

Citroen

8m06.2s

9

Nicolas Ciamin, Y.Roche

Nicolas Ciamin

Citroen

9m04.0s

10

Mads Ostberg, T.Eriksen

PH Sport

Citroen

9m37.2s

11

Ole-Christian Veiby, J.Andersson

Hyundai Motorsport N

Hyundai

9m51.1s

12

Yoann Bonato, B.Boulloud

Yoann Bonato

Citroen

10m01.9s

13

Yohan Rossel, B.Fulcrand

PH Sport

Citroen

10m03.1s

14

Gregoire Munster, L.Louka

Gregoire Munster

Skoda

10m08.1s

15

Oliver Solberg, A.Johnston

Oliver Solberg

Volkswagen

10m53.3s

16

Teemu Suninen, J.Lehtinen

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

11m26.8s

17

Nikolay Gryazin, Y.Fedorov

Hyundai Motorsport N

Hyundai

11m29.4s

18

Adrien Fourmaux, R.Jamoul

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

12m12.5s

19

Rhys Yates, J.Morgan

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

13m36.9s

20

Deividas Jocius, M.Varza

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

13m49.5s

21

Olivier Burri, A.Levratti

Olivier Burri

Volkswagen

16m28.8s

22

Mauro Miele, L.Beltrame

Mauro Miele

Skoda

18m24.7s

23

Raphael Astier, F.Vauclare

Raphael Astier

FIAT

19m49.6s

24

Damien Oberti, T.Escartefigue

Damien Oberti

Peugeot

24m08.5s

25

Christophe Ganguet, E.Frison

Christophe Ganguet

Ford

24m14.4s

26

Sean Johnston, A.Kihurani

Sean Johnston

Peugeot

24m40.9s

27

'Pedro', E.Baldaccini

Pedro

Ford

25m03.4s

28

Eamonn Boland, M.J.Morrissey

Eamonn Boland

Ford

25m19.5s

29

Thibaut Poizot, M.Grand

Thibaut Poizot

Renault

25m38.0s

30

Alessandro Gino, D.Fappani

Alessandro Gino

Skoda

25m59.0s

31

Renaud Dolce, Q.Giroud

Renaud Dolce

Peugeot

27m06.4s

32

Nicolas Latil, R.Roche

Nicolas Latil

Volkswagen

27m55.1s

33

Ismael Vuistiner, F.Kummer

Ismael Vuistiner

Renault

28m00.0s

34

Jeremy Caradec, C.Amoros

Jeremy Caradec

Renault

28m01.7s

35

Bertrand Pierrat, A.Chevalier

Bertrand Pierrat

Volkswagen

29m36.5s

36

Victor Cartier, M.Margaillan

Victor Cartier

Ford

31m12.4s

37

Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio, M.Bosi

Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio

Skoda

31m37.7s

38

Boris Carminati, M.Lacruz

Boris Carminati

Renault

33m28.5s

39

Tony Ribaudo, J.Degrange

Tony Ribaudo

Peugeot

33m32.7s

40

Mickael Boisseranc, C.C.-Rolland

Mickael Boisseranc

Ford

33m42.4s

41

Henk Vossen, E.Berkhof

Henk Vossen

Ford

34m56.5s

42

Nikos Pavlidis, A.Harryman

Nikolaos Pavlidis

Peugeot

35m18.3s

43

Sacha Althaus, L.Zbinden

Sacha Althaus

Peugeot

36m01.1s

44

Jean-Pierre Gatti, R.Belleville

Jean-Pierre Gatti

Peugeot

36m46.4s

45

Alessandro Prosdocimo, M.L.Zanet

Alessandro Prosdocimo

Peugeot

37m14.3s

46

Lilian Vialle, M.Ghirardello

Lilian Vialle

Renault

37m21.2s

47

Zoltan Laszlo, T.Begala

Martin Laszlo

Ford

38m00.2s

48

Remy Rota, J.Escartefigue

Remy Rota

Peugeot

38m03.5s

49

Richard Desbordes, S.Desbordes

Richard Desbordes

Citroen

38m19.5s

50

Laure Jaussaud, J.T.-Escartefigue

Laure Jaussaud

Renault

38m32.4s

51

Pascal Eouzan, P.Eouzan

Pascal Eouzan

Peugeot

38m46.1s

52

Christopher Garcin, F.Nicoulau

Christopher Garcin

Ford

39m00.0s

53

Thibault Lefebvre, P.Barbier

Thibault Lefebvre

Peugeot

39m08.2s

54

Michel Ducreux, A.Raoult

Michel Ducreux

Peugeot

39m34.6s

55

Ermanno Dionisio, F.Grimaldi

Ermanno Dionisio

Dacia

39m49.6s

56

Enrico Brazzoli, M.Barone

Enrico Brazzoli

Skoda

40m50.9s

57

Martin Lemaire, P.Barboni

Martin Lemaire

Citroen

41m12.2s

58

Benjamin Duhamel, S.Szys

Duhamel Benjamin

Renault

41m22.7s

59

Baptiste Martin, J.Troin

Baptiste Martin

Renault

42m10.0s

60

Gilles Michellier, C.Richard

Gilles Michellier

Peugeot

42m20.7s

61

Carlo Covi, M.Lorigiola

Carlo Covi

Ford

42m33.9s

62

Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz, D.Sanjuan

Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz

Skoda

44m52.1s

63

Christophe Berard, C.Bernabo

Christophe Berard

Ford

45m08.4s

64

Rachele Somaschini, C.Lombardi

Rachele Somaschini

Citroen

45m27.1s

65

Domenico Ramoino, B.Banaudi

Domenico Ramoino

Renault

45m56.9s

66

Luc Caprasse, R.Herman

Luc Caprasse

Abarth

46m01.4s

67

Eric Filippi, F.Mazotti

Eric Filippi

Renault

46m13.8s

68

Bernard Jaussaud, C.Jaussaud

Bernard Jaussaud

Renault

47m03.6s

69

Alain Cusimano, E.Massin

Alain Cusimano

Renault

49m19.3s

70

Thierry Lartillier, C.Lemoine

Thierry Lartillier

Renault

49m35.4s

71

Marc Dessi, P.Dessi

Marc Dessi

Peugeot

51m08.2s

72

Jean-Marc Jerusalmi, G.Luthen

Jean-Marc Jerusalmi

Renault

56m30.8s

73

Julien Cartagena, A.Aubery

Julien Cartagena

Peugeot

1h00m35.9s


