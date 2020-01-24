Monte Carlo Rally WRC: Ogier edges ahead of Toyota team-mate Evans
Sebastien Ogier has edged ahead of Toyota World Rally Championship team-mate Elfyn Evans to claim the Monte Carlo Rally lead after a strong Friday afternoon loop.
Six-time WRC Monte Carlo Rally winner Ogier closed in on Evans by topping the first two stages of the afternoon's three-stage loop, and then on the final stage of the day got ahead of Evans by 1.2 seconds to lead a Toyota 1-2 at the rally's halfway point.
Ogier on the afternoon's opening stage, the 12.4-mile Curbans - Venterol test, reduced his deficit to leader Evans from 9.7s to 3.3s and with it moved past Thierry Neuville's Hyundai into second place overall.
Evans, who had dominated the morning loop to lead, ended the afternoon's first stage with a damaged front-right wheel.
He said "it just sucked me into the ditch in one place," and added that it was "not a big deal but very marginal".
Ogier then trimmed another 0.6s from Evans' advantage on the loop's second stage, from Saint-Clement-sur-Durance to Freissinieres, reducing the gap to the sister Yaris to 2.7s.
This was despite Ogier feeling that he had selected too many super-soft tyres for the dry conditions.
Ogier then took the overall lead by being 3.9s quicker than Evans on the day's final stage, between Avancon and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, although this time both were slower than stage-winner Neuville.
Overnight leader Neuville had continued to slip from the Toyotas' pace in the first two stages of the afternoon, and commented that he needed to get on top of pacenote corrections from his gravel crew, with Dani Sordo stepping in for the unwell Bruno Thiry as Neuville's opener for this rally.
With his late improvement Neuville ended the day in third, 6.4s off Ogier.
Seven-time Monte Carlo Rally winner Sebastien Loeb remained in fourth place overall in his Hyundai i20 Coupe and fell away on the stopwatch during the afternoon, to end the day just over a minute off the leader.
M-Sport's Esapekka Lappi continued in a disgruntled fifth place, falling to just under two minutes back from Ogier by the end of the day.
He is followed 22s back in sixth overall by Toyota's WRC debutant Kalle Rovanpera, who continued to impress in his Yaris. His team-mate Takamoto Katsuta is next up, over five minutes off the top.
The first of the R5 'WRC3' runners are next, with Eric Camilli in his Citroen C3 continuing to lead the way in eighth place overall, from his WRC3 rival and fellow C3 runner Nicolas Ciamin in ninth and just under a minute shy of him.
Ole Christian Veiby in his Hyundai NG i20 lost his WRC2 lead after losing around two minutes with a puncture on the afternoon's first stage.
This let Mads Ostberg, who himself had lost nearly three minutes with a puncture on this morning's opening stage, reclaim the WRC2 lead in his Citroen with a 10.7s advantage over Veiby.
Ostberg then extended his class lead to 13.9s by the day's conclusion and sits in 10th place overall.
Leading positions after SS8
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
1h43m31.5s
2
Elfyn Evans, S.Martin
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
1.2s
3
Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
6.4s
4
Sebastien Loeb, D.Elena
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
1m06.9s
5
Esapekka Lappi, J.Ferm
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
1m57.2s
6
Kalle Rovanpera, J.Halttunen
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
2m19.2s
7
Takamoto Katsuta, D.Barritt
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
5m18.7s
8
Eric Camilli, F-X.Buresi
Eric Camilli
Citroen
8m06.2s
9
Nicolas Ciamin, Y.Roche
Nicolas Ciamin
Citroen
9m04.0s
10
Mads Ostberg, T.Eriksen
PH Sport
Citroen
9m37.2s
11
Ole-Christian Veiby, J.Andersson
Hyundai Motorsport N
Hyundai
9m51.1s
12
Yoann Bonato, B.Boulloud
Yoann Bonato
Citroen
10m01.9s
13
Yohan Rossel, B.Fulcrand
PH Sport
Citroen
10m03.1s
14
Gregoire Munster, L.Louka
Gregoire Munster
Skoda
10m08.1s
15
Oliver Solberg, A.Johnston
Oliver Solberg
Volkswagen
10m53.3s
16
Teemu Suninen, J.Lehtinen
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
11m26.8s
17
Nikolay Gryazin, Y.Fedorov
Hyundai Motorsport N
Hyundai
11m29.4s
18
Adrien Fourmaux, R.Jamoul
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
12m12.5s
19
Rhys Yates, J.Morgan
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
13m36.9s
20
Deividas Jocius, M.Varza
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
13m49.5s
21
Olivier Burri, A.Levratti
Olivier Burri
Volkswagen
16m28.8s
22
Mauro Miele, L.Beltrame
Mauro Miele
Skoda
18m24.7s
23
Raphael Astier, F.Vauclare
Raphael Astier
FIAT
19m49.6s
24
Damien Oberti, T.Escartefigue
Damien Oberti
Peugeot
24m08.5s
25
Christophe Ganguet, E.Frison
Christophe Ganguet
Ford
24m14.4s
26
Sean Johnston, A.Kihurani
Sean Johnston
Peugeot
24m40.9s
27
'Pedro', E.Baldaccini
Pedro
Ford
25m03.4s
28
Eamonn Boland, M.J.Morrissey
Eamonn Boland
Ford
25m19.5s
29
Thibaut Poizot, M.Grand
Thibaut Poizot
Renault
25m38.0s
30
Alessandro Gino, D.Fappani
Alessandro Gino
Skoda
25m59.0s
31
Renaud Dolce, Q.Giroud
Renaud Dolce
Peugeot
27m06.4s
32
Nicolas Latil, R.Roche
Nicolas Latil
Volkswagen
27m55.1s
33
Ismael Vuistiner, F.Kummer
Ismael Vuistiner
Renault
28m00.0s
34
Jeremy Caradec, C.Amoros
Jeremy Caradec
Renault
28m01.7s
35
Bertrand Pierrat, A.Chevalier
Bertrand Pierrat
Volkswagen
29m36.5s
36
Victor Cartier, M.Margaillan
Victor Cartier
Ford
31m12.4s
37
Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio, M.Bosi
Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio
Skoda
31m37.7s
38
Boris Carminati, M.Lacruz
Boris Carminati
Renault
33m28.5s
39
Tony Ribaudo, J.Degrange
Tony Ribaudo
Peugeot
33m32.7s
40
Mickael Boisseranc, C.C.-Rolland
Mickael Boisseranc
Ford
33m42.4s
41
Henk Vossen, E.Berkhof
Henk Vossen
Ford
34m56.5s
42
Nikos Pavlidis, A.Harryman
Nikolaos Pavlidis
Peugeot
35m18.3s
43
Sacha Althaus, L.Zbinden
Sacha Althaus
Peugeot
36m01.1s
44
Jean-Pierre Gatti, R.Belleville
Jean-Pierre Gatti
Peugeot
36m46.4s
45
Alessandro Prosdocimo, M.L.Zanet
Alessandro Prosdocimo
Peugeot
37m14.3s
46
Lilian Vialle, M.Ghirardello
Lilian Vialle
Renault
37m21.2s
47
Zoltan Laszlo, T.Begala
Martin Laszlo
Ford
38m00.2s
48
Remy Rota, J.Escartefigue
Remy Rota
Peugeot
38m03.5s
49
Richard Desbordes, S.Desbordes
Richard Desbordes
Citroen
38m19.5s
50
Laure Jaussaud, J.T.-Escartefigue
Laure Jaussaud
Renault
38m32.4s
51
Pascal Eouzan, P.Eouzan
Pascal Eouzan
Peugeot
38m46.1s
52
Christopher Garcin, F.Nicoulau
Christopher Garcin
Ford
39m00.0s
53
Thibault Lefebvre, P.Barbier
Thibault Lefebvre
Peugeot
39m08.2s
54
Michel Ducreux, A.Raoult
Michel Ducreux
Peugeot
39m34.6s
55
Ermanno Dionisio, F.Grimaldi
Ermanno Dionisio
Dacia
39m49.6s
56
Enrico Brazzoli, M.Barone
Enrico Brazzoli
Skoda
40m50.9s
57
Martin Lemaire, P.Barboni
Martin Lemaire
Citroen
41m12.2s
58
Benjamin Duhamel, S.Szys
Duhamel Benjamin
Renault
41m22.7s
59
Baptiste Martin, J.Troin
Baptiste Martin
Renault
42m10.0s
60
Gilles Michellier, C.Richard
Gilles Michellier
Peugeot
42m20.7s
61
Carlo Covi, M.Lorigiola
Carlo Covi
Ford
42m33.9s
62
Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz, D.Sanjuan
Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz
Skoda
44m52.1s
63
Christophe Berard, C.Bernabo
Christophe Berard
Ford
45m08.4s
64
Rachele Somaschini, C.Lombardi
Rachele Somaschini
Citroen
45m27.1s
65
Domenico Ramoino, B.Banaudi
Domenico Ramoino
Renault
45m56.9s
66
Luc Caprasse, R.Herman
Luc Caprasse
Abarth
46m01.4s
67
Eric Filippi, F.Mazotti
Eric Filippi
Renault
46m13.8s
68
Bernard Jaussaud, C.Jaussaud
Bernard Jaussaud
Renault
47m03.6s
69
Alain Cusimano, E.Massin
Alain Cusimano
Renault
49m19.3s
70
Thierry Lartillier, C.Lemoine
Thierry Lartillier
Renault
49m35.4s
71
Marc Dessi, P.Dessi
Marc Dessi
Peugeot
51m08.2s
72
Jean-Marc Jerusalmi, G.Luthen
Jean-Marc Jerusalmi
Renault
56m30.8s
73
Julien Cartagena, A.Aubery
Julien Cartagena
Peugeot
1h00m35.9s
