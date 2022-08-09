Montauk Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $67.9 million, increased 114.3% as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Net Income of $19.2 million, increased 511.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $27.6 million, increased 435.0% as compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • RNG production of 1.5 million MMBtu, increased 3.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2021

Montauk’s second quarter revenue reflects an increase in the number of Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) sold, primarily related to our first quarter of 2022 decision not to self-market a significant number of RINs due to our belief that the D3 RIN index volatility was temporary. To a lesser extent, an increase in natural gas commodity prices as well an increase in realized RIN prices also contributed to this increase. In the second quarter, our Board of Directors approved a capital improvement project to make upgrades to our Raeger facility that will increase production. This facility is currently being impacted by requirements to meet federal pipeline tariffs. The pipeline tariffs have resulted in limitations in our ability to process all existing feedstock. During the second quarter of 2022, we completed our analysis of process facility improvements necessary to meet these more stringent tariff requirements. We expect construction on this capital project to commence during the third quarter of 2022 and become commercially operational during the second half of 2023. More recently, we announced that we filed a provisional patent application pertaining to a combustion-based oxygen removal condensate neutralization technology we developed. The provisional patent covers a new low pH neutralization technology designed to mitigate unfavorable pH condensate that is produced when wastewater is removed from the biogas conversion process. Without a mitigating measure such as this technology, low pH can result in additional expenses to remedy damage associated with accelerated degradation in gas processing components, as well as downtime for equipment replacement and troubleshooting. We currently have this technology deployed at one of our RNG facilities.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $67.9 million, an increase of $36.2 million (114.3%) compared to $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. An increase of 89.9% in realized RIN pricing during the second quarter of 2022 of $3.38 compared to $1.78 in second quarter of 2021 was the primary driver for this increase. Additionally, an increase in natural gas index prices of 153.4% in the second quarter of 2022 of $7.17 compared to $2.83 in second quarter of 2021 also contributed to the increase. Also impacting the increase are gains recognized in the second quarter of 2022 related to gas commodity hedging settlements of $1.6 million. Offsetting these increases were lower revenues recognized under counterparty sharing arrangements of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating and maintenance expenses for our Renewable Energy Generation facilities in the second quarter of 2022 were $3.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million (64.0%) compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The primary reason for the increase is related to scheduled preventative maintenance at our Bowerman facility. Total general and administrative expenses were $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.4 million (19.2%) compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $24.0 million, an increase of $24.5 million compared to an operating loss of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $19.2 million, an increase of $23.9 million (511.7%) compared to a net loss of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Operational Results

We produced 1.5 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.1 million compared to 1.4 million MMBtu produced in the second quarter of 2021. Our Pico facility production of RNG increased less than 0.1 million MMBtu in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 as a result of improvements related to the existing digestion process. Our Galveston facility production of RNG increased less than 0.1 million MMBtu in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, as a result of process efficiency gains. We produced approximately 47 megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity in the second quarter of 2022, essentially unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Updated 2022 Full Year Outlook:

  • RNG revenues expected to range between $200.0 and $220.0 million

  • RNG production volumes expected to range between 5.6 and 6.3 million MMBtu

  • Renewable Electricity revenues expected to range between $17.0 and $18.8 million

  • Renewable Electricity production volumes expected to range between 188 and 208 thousand MWh

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results. The register for the conference call will be available via the following link:

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-ins numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will be broadcast live and be available for replay at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdnj3b37 and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 9, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:
John Ciroli
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
investor@montaukrenewables.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
MNTK@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this report are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, strategies, future performance, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can have,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operational performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to future results of operations, financial condition, expectations and plans of the Company, including expected benefits of the Pico feedstock amendment and the Montauk Ag project in North Carolina, the anticipated completion of the engine repairs at the Security facility the resolution of gas collection issues at the McCarty facility, our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, and growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect and, therefore, you should not unduly rely on such statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include but are not limited to:

risks related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to develop and operate new renewable energy projects, including with livestock farms; reduction or elimination of government economic incentives to the renewable energy market; delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of new projects, including expansion plans into new areas such as agricultural waste; the inability to complete strategic development opportunities; general economic conditions outside our control including the impacts of supply chain disruptions, inflationary cost increases, and other macroeconomic factors; the length of development and optimization cycles for new projects, including the design and construction processes for our renewable energy projects; dependence on third parties for the manufacture of products and services; the quantity, quality and consistency of our feedstock volumes from both landfill and livestock farm operations; identifying suitable locations for new projects; reliance on interconnections to distribution and transmission products for our Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation segments; our projects not producing expected levels of output; the anticipated benefits of the Raeger capital improvement project, Pico feedstock amendment and the Montauk Ag project in North Carolina and the anticipated completion of engine repairs at the Security facility; potential benefits associated with the combustion-based oxygen removal condensate neutralization technology patent; resolution of gas collection issues at the McCarty facility; concentration of revenues from a small number of customers and projects; dependence on our landfill operators; our outstanding indebtedness and restrictions under our credit facility; our ability to extend our fuel supply agreements prior to expiration; our ability to meet milestone requirements under our power purchase agreements; existing regulations and changes to regulations and policies that effect our operations; decline in public acceptance and support of renewable energy development and projects; our expectations regarding federal, state and local government incentives in the United States, provided in the form of RINs, RECs, LCFS credits, rebates, tax credits and other incentives to end users, distributors, system integrators and manufacturers of renewable energy projects, that promote the use of renewable energy (“Environmental Attributes”); our expectations regarding Environmental Attribute and commodity prices; our expectations regarding the period during which we qualify as an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act; our expectations regarding future capital expenditures, including for the maintenance of facilities; our expectations regarding the use of net operating losses before expiration; our expectations regarding more attractive carbon intensity scores by regulatory agencies for our livestock farm projects; market volatility and fluctuations in commodity prices and the market prices of Environmental Attributes and the impact of any related hedging activity; regulatory changes in federal, state and international environmental attribute programs; profitability of our planned livestock farm projects; sustained demand for renewable energy; security threats, including cyber-security attacks; the need to obtain and maintain regulatory permits, approvals and consents; potential liabilities from contamination and environmental conditions; potential exposure to costs and liabilities due to extensive environmental, health and safety laws; impacts of climate change, changing weather patterns and conditions, and natural disasters; failure of our information technology and data security systems; increased competition in our markets; continuing to keep up with technology innovations; concentrated stock ownership by a few stockholders and related control over the outcome of all matters subject to a stockholder vote; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

We make many of our forward-looking statements based on our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. . All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public communications. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONDENSED

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30

 

As of December 31

ASSETS

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,195

 

 

$

53,266

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

23,998

 

 

 

9,338

 

Related party receivable

 

8,940

 

 

 

8,940

 

Current portion of derivative instrument

 

277

 

 

 

-

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,558

 

 

 

2,846

 

Assets held for sale

 

-

 

 

 

777

 

Total current assets

$

110,968

 

 

$

75,167

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash - non-current

$

328

 

 

$

328

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

176,077

 

 

 

180,893

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

13,660

 

 

 

14,113

 

Deferred tax assets

 

6,779

 

 

 

10,570

 

Non-current portion of derivative instrument

 

536

 

 

 

-

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

203

 

 

 

305

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

139

 

 

 

-

 

Other assets

 

5,561

 

 

 

5,104

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

314,251

 

 

$

286,480

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

4,477

 

 

$

4,973

 

Accrued liabilities

 

17,848

 

 

 

10,823

 

Income tax payable

 

134

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

156

 

 

 

296

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

76

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of derivative instrument

 

1,807

 

 

 

650

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

7,834

 

 

 

7,815

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

$

32,332

 

 

$

24,557

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

$

67,465

 

 

$

71,392

 

Non-current portion of operating lease liability

 

30

 

 

 

27

 

Non-current portion of finance lease liability

 

61

 

 

 

-

 

Non-current portion of derivative instrument

 

-

 

 

 

189

 

Asset retirement obligation

 

5,368

 

 

 

5,301

 

Other liabilities

 

4,125

 

 

 

2,721

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

$

109,381

 

 

$

104,187

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,603,681 and 143,584,827 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 141,290,748 and 141,015,213 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,410

 

 

 

1,410

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 959,344 and 950,214 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

(10,904

)

 

 

(10,813

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

200,855

 

 

 

196,224

 

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

13,509

 

 

 

(4,528

)

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

204,870

 

 

$

182,293

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders'equity

$

314,251

 

 

$

286,480

 

 

 

 

 



MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and per share data):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total operating revenues

$

67,884

 

$

31,674

 

 

$

100,055

 

$

63,121

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses

$

14,870

 

$

13,187

 

 

$

28,072

 

$

23,830

 

General and administrative expenses

 

8,753

 

 

7,341

 

 

 

17,248

 

 

27,761

 

Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel

 

15,090

 

 

5,986

 

 

 

22,296

 

 

12,204

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

5,134

 

 

5,660

 

 

 

10,286

 

 

11,396

 

Gain on insurance proceeds

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(313

)

 

(82

)

Impairment loss

 

69

 

 

-

 

 

 

120

 

 

626

 

Transaction costs

 

5

 

 

37

 

 

 

32

 

 

125

 

Total operating expenses

$

43,921

 

$

32,211

 

 

$

77,741

 

$

75,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

23,963

 

$

(537

)

 

$

22,314

 

$

(12,739

)

Other expenses (income):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

271

 

 

720

 

 

 

303

 

 

1,366

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets

 

-

 

 

22

 

 

 

(293

)

 

22

 

Other (income) expense

 

(25

)

 

(12

)

 

 

(40

)

 

23

 

Total other expense (income)

$

246

 

$

730

 

 

$

(30

)

$

1,411

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

23,717

 

$

(1,267

)

 

$

22,344

 

$

(14,150

)

Income tax expense

 

4,565

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

4,767

 

Net income (loss)

$

19,152

 

$

(4,652

)

 

$

18,037

 

$

(18,917

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.13

 

$

(0.13

)

Diluted

$

0.13

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.13

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

141,129,457

 

 

141,015,213

 

 

 

141,087,699

 

 

141,015,213

 

Diluted

 

142,462,069

 

 

141,015,213

 

 

 

142,220,274

 

 

141,015,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

18,037

 

 

$

(18,917

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

10,286

 

 

 

11,396

 

Provision for deferred income taxes

 

3,791

 

 

 

4,262

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,631

 

 

 

17,139

 

Derivative mark-to-market adjustments and settlements

 

156

 

 

 

(724

)

Gain on property insurance proceeds

 

(313

)

 

 

(82

)

Earn out increase

 

1,403

 

 

 

-

 

Net (gain) loss on sale of assets

 

(293

)

 

 

22

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

127

 

 

 

215

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

212

 

 

 

271

 

Impairment loss

 

120

 

 

 

626

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables and other current assets

 

(17,989

)

 

 

(3,553

)

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

6,604

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

26,772

 

 

$

11,245

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

$

(5,148

)

 

$

(4,469

)

Asset acquisition

 

-

 

 

 

(4,142

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

1,088

 

 

 

8

 

Proceeds from insurance recovery

 

313

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(3,747

)

 

$

(8,521

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Proceeds from initial public offering

 

-

 

 

 

15,593

 

Treasury stock purchase

 

(91

)

 

 

(10,813

)

Loan to Montauk Holdings Limited

 

-

 

 

 

(7,140

)

Finance lease payments

 

(4

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(4,095

)

 

$

(7,360

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

18,930

 

 

$

(4,636

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$

53,612

 

 

$

21,559

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

72,542

 

 

$

16,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,195

 

 

$

16,350

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents – current

 

19

 

 

 

-

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current

 

328

 

 

 

573

 

 

$

72,542

 

 

$

16,923

 

 

 

 

 



MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended June 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

19,152

 

 

$

(4,652

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,134

 

 

 

5,660

 

Interest expense

 

271

 

 

 

720

 

Income tax expense

 

4,565

 

 

 

3,385

 

Consolidated EBITDA

 

29,122

 

 

 

5,113

 

Impairment Loss

 

69

 

 

 

-

 

Transaction costs

 

5

 

 

 

37

 

Unrealized gains on hedging activities

 

(1,644

)

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,552

 

 

$

5,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended June 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

18,037

 

 

$

(18,917

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,286

 

 

 

11,396

 

Interest expense

 

303

 

 

 

1,366

 

Income tax expense

 

4,307

 

 

 

4,767

 

Consolidated EBITDA

 

32,933

 

 

 

(1,388

)

Impairment Loss

 

120

 

 

 

626

 

Transaction costs

 

32

 

 

 

125

 

Net gain on sale of assets

 

(293

)

 

 

-

 

Unrealized losses on hedging activities

 

1,807

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,599

 

 

$

(637

)

 

 

 

 


