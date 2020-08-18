Montas expected to start for Oakland at Arizona

Oakland Athletics (16-7, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-3, 11.85 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks finished 44-37 in home games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .252 as a team.

The Athletics finished 45-36 in road games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .249 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press