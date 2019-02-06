Montana's Hauck completes recruiting class

(STATS) - Adding in his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, Montana coach Bobby Hauck hopes to continue re-energizing the former perennial power in the Big Sky Conference.

Announced to the 26-member class on national signing day were two kickers/punter, Brian Buschini and Carver Gilman, and safety Nick Guerena.

The first 23 members of the 2019 class were announced previously. The offensive and defensive lines were a priority in a class that also includes three-star cornerback Corbin Walker out of Washington.

Montana finished 6-5 in Hauck's return to the program last season, missing the FCS playoffs for the third straight year. He was hired after the 2017 season less than three weeks before the first early signing period that December.

Montana 2019 Signing Class

Noah Ambuehl, TE, 6-3, 220, Great Falls, Mont. (Great Falls Central Catholic)

Johnny Barthel, OL, 6-5, 260, Bellevue, Wash. (Bellevue)

Dillon Botner, OL/ATH, 6-6, 225, Whitefish, Mont. (Whitefish)

Kris Brown, QB, 6-4, 210, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman Senior)

Brian Buschini, K/P, 6-0, 175, Helena, Mont. (Capital)

Elias Dewaters, RB, 5-10, 185, Missoula, Mont. (Sentinel)

Colin Dreis, OL, 6-7, 290, Tucson, Ariz. (Salpointe Catholic)

Kale Edwards, LB, 6-5, 210, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (Coeur d'Alene)

Joey Elwell, TE, 6-3, 230, Meridian, Idaho (Mountain View)

Max Feight, S, 6-2, 180, Whitehall, Mont. (Whitehall)

Carver Gilman, K/P, 6-1, 200, Whitefish, Mont. (Whitefish)

Trevin Gradney, CB, 6-0, 170, Billings, Mont. (Billings West)

Nick Guerena, S, 5-11, 190, Encinitas, Calif. (Cathedral Catholic)

Alex Hurlburt, DE, 6-3, 220, Salem, Ore. (West Salem)

Noah Kaschmitter, DL, 6-3, 225, Grangeville, Idaho (Grangeville)

*Marcus Knight, RB, 6-1, 200, San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (St. Margaret's/Citrus College)

Jacob McGourin, DL, 6-5, 230, Cheney, Wash. (Cheney)

Ryder Meyer, S, 5-9, 160, Fairfield, Mont. (Fairfield)

Nick Ostmo, RB, 6-0, 215, Portland, Ore. (Lincoln)

Jesse Owens, WR, 5-9, 175, Billings Mont. (Billings West)

*Kordell Pillans, OL, 6-6, 325, Kodiak, Alaska (Kodiak/Mesa CC)

Garrison Poetzl, DL, 6-4, 250, Billings, Mont. (Billings Senior)

Dumitru Salagor, OL, 6-6, 250, Vancouver, Wash. (Union)

Ryan Simpson, WR, 6-6, 190, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman Senior)

Ryan Tirrell, LB, 6-2, 205, Missoula, Mont. (Loyola Sacred Heart)

Corbin Walker, CB, 5-11, 170, Renton, Wash. (Hazen Senior)

* - Transfer