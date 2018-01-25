Montana scores 20 to lead Aztecs over Rams, 97-78

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Even though he had walking pneumonia, senior captain Trey Kell wanted to help his San Diego State Aztecs end a rough three-game losing streak.

Kell did more than OK, scoring 17 points as the Aztecs beat Colorado State 97-78 Wednesday night.

''I obviously wasn't 100 percent,'' Kell said. ''I told coach I would play in short spurts if I could help the team.''

Max Montana scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for SDSU (12-7, 4-4 Mountain West). The Aztecs had lost their previous three games despite leading with five minutes to go in all three.

Matt Mitchell had 15, Devin Watson, Jeremy Hemsley and Jalen McDaniels scored 11 apiece and Malik Pope had 10.

''I felt like everything was flowing tonight,'' Kell said. ''There was no hesitation. Everyone was playing the right way. It was a big win for us. We had to get back on the winning track and it started tonight.''

The Aztecs had a 12-point lead 12 minutes into the game and were up 47-33 at halftime. This time, they didn't fritter it away. The Aztecs led by as many as 27 points in the second half and hit several 3-pointers, including two each by Kell and Montana, and one each from Mitchell and Watson.

Montana made five of nine from behind the arc.

''It happens in basketball and we can't obsess over it,'' SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said about the losing streak. ''We have to believe in the process and hang in there.''

Anthony Bonner scored 22 for Colorado State (10-12, 3-6), which lost its third straight. Nico Carvacho had 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Rams were without leading scorer Prentiss Nixon (17.9 points per game) for a second straight game after he had a high-ankle sprain in the final seconds of a 76-71 loss to Air Force last Wednesday night. He was on the bench in San Diego with a boot on his left ankle.