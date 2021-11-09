Montana National Guard member is first woman to graduate from US Army Sniper Course

The U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia, just had its first female graduate.

The Montana Army National Guard member, who isn't being identified by name, completed the rigorous seven-week course on Nov. 5, according to a statement from the Montana National Guard.

"We see this as a historic moment. This is a huge achievement not only for her, for our organization, but for all women in the National Guard and the Army," said Montana National Guard spokesperson Maj. Ryan Finnegan. "We're very proud of her and proud of her achievement."

The soldier joined the Montana National Guard in December 2020. She later completed a 4½-monthslong training at Fort Benning, where leadership recommended her to the sniper course, which tests participants in marksmanship and mission planning and has a "high attrition rate," according to Finnegan.

The solider was born and raised in Montana, Finnegan said.

"Her next step is to join her unit here in Montana and take the skills and knowledge and abilities that she gained there, inspect the course and put them to full use in the training and operations that we have here," Finnegan said.

Fort Benning couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

