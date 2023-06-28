Montana 19-year-old beat homeless man to death after gas station encounter, police said

A 19-year-old Montana man was charged with murder after police said he beat a homeless man to death at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at a local gas station in Kalispell a little after 2 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived in time to find 60-year-old Scott Bryan lying face down behind the gas station, according to court documents.

Authorities have confirmed Bryan had no known address and was a regular at a shelter in town. Bryan was bleeding profusely with significant injuries to his face and the back of his head.

He was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment, but died about an hour later, the court documents show.

A woman on scene showed officers an eight second video of the assault where 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck and his friend were standing over Bryan's body on the ground cursing at him, according to court records.

When officers later interviewed Fleck and his friend, they both said they were at the station in the truck when a man approached them. Fleck told officers he started to assault Bryan after he got out of the truck, according to court records.

Fleck's friend told police he pulled Fleck off of Bryan before leaving the scene.

When officers later searched Fleck’s residence, they found a pair of bloody boots in the garage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Homeless Montana man beaten to death by 19-year-old man, police say