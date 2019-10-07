Monstrous combos deliver fantasy happiness, heartbreak in Week 5

How can you define Week 5? Well, you need not look any further than the top of the fantasy scoring leaderboard. Look at those names. Look at those NUMBERS. Fantasy gamers who enjoyed the services of one of those players have to be pleased — but imagine having more than one of them in your lineup this week.

Imagine facing an opponent with more than one of them in their lineup.

We asked you, the Yahoo Fantasy community, to tell us about your Week 5 experiences with one or more of these players — and you can imagine the results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This gentleman enjoyed an embarrassment of riches in Week 5 — in fact, a combined 203.84 points in standard scoring:

Watson, Michael Thomas, McCaffrey, fuller and Eagles D. Best week of my existence — MARQ (@Madush) October 6, 2019

Imagine being set to crush your opponent by 100 points, thanks to the services of Christian McCaffrey, Deshaun Watson, Allen Robinson, and D.J. Chark:

Even I feel bad for Malfo here, who is set to take a 100+ point L against the likes of Watson, Michael Thomas, CMC, and Amari Cooper — oh, and it’s a Superflex league, and Malfo’s opponent still had another quarterback left:

Story continues

Watson and Michael Thomas were two of the top scorers of Week 5, but thanks to Kyler Murray and CMC, this fantasy gamer was able to take down that monstrous combo:

Of course, where there are winners, there have to be losers. And in a week with so many unreal performances, sometimes losses come in the form of your players just being outplayed. This gamer had both Russell Wilson and Chris Godwin, but to no avail:

And this ... well ... just be happy you’re not this guy (in his defense, those are some inflated scoring settings, but still — ouch):

Dude in the league I’m in showed no mercy. pic.twitter.com/xgpSCXloFI — captain_nobeard (@Frenchy87616) October 7, 2019

Which Week 5 performances helped or hurt you? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast