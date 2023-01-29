Monster Road Runner Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don’t mess with this Mopar!

Mopar has become an instantly recognizable name in the automotive community for its ability to consistently produce cars that dominate the drag strip. Everything from the beautifully crafted leaf springs, which were designed specifically to eliminate the need for a traction bar, to the high output Hemis that we know and love today. These cars have been used in everything however some of the more favorable settings include stock car racing, drag racing, and even pro-touring. It isn't uncommon to go to the drag strip and see a lineup of these muscle-bound Mopar monsters. However, it isn't every day that you get to experience the insane head trip that is this classic Road Runner.

Check out some of the coolest Road Runners on Motorious here.

Under the hood is a ludicrous 572ci Hemi V8 with a power output of 950-horsepower, the car also runs a 250 shot of nitrous which increases the horsepower to over 1,200hp. Given the power that it makes, this thing is capable of under 8 second passes at the quarter-mile. With such an incredible engine driving this beast down the drag strip one would expect the rest of the car to be just as flamboyant and loud. Of course, you'd be right. All of the suspension parts have been upgraded to handle that intense engine and a beefed-up Dana 60 rear end helps to keep the car planted.

This hurricane of a car also gives new life to the classic styling of the Road Runner with the fenders appearing to be flared slightly to fit the thick rear drag radials. The interior has been stripped down to fit a complex and sturdy roll cage but some subtle cues and logos tell you that this is a Road Runner. You’ll find a Road Runner logo on the steering wheel as well as the back wall of the car. One of the coolest “easter eggs” that this car is equipped with is the “meep meep” horn which mimics the sound made by the Road Runner in the classic Roadrunner and Wile E Coyote cartoons. Overall it's an incredible car and we hope to see it again in the future.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Dog Owners Swear By These 19 Best Buys For Happy Walkies

    From cosy doggie coats to spray-on plasters, don't leave the house without these must-haves.

  • Minus-50 degrees?! Bitter cold, waves of storms target nation's midsection this week

    At least three storms will be responsible for the threat of ice and snow from Sunday through Thursday.

  • Neighbor Complains About Man’s Chevy Nova SS Hot Rod

    Not everyone is a fan of loud, fast cars early in the morning.

  • Nadya Suleman Celebrates Her Octuplets on Their 14th Birthday — See the Photos!

    Nadya Suleman, dubbed "Octomom" after welcoming octuplets in 2009, is celebrating as they turn 14

  • Aryna Sabalenka desperate for more of grand-slam winning ‘drug’

    Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final and is targeting the very top of the game

  • 29 spicy & sweet Valentine's Day gifts for her that she already has on her wish list

    Stuck on what to get her this Valentine's Day? Here's something every woman will enjoy.

  • I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.

    I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Canadian women finish 9th at Sydney 7s with wins over Spain, Brazil

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team finished ninth at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia, following back-to-back victories over Spain and Brazil on Saturday. The 10th-ranked Canadians rebounded for their first two wins of the tournament after finishing at the bottom of Pool B with an 0-3-0 record. Canada took down No. 9 Spain 27-10 in a ninth-place semifinal before edging No. 11 Brazil 24-21 in an exciting ninth-place playoff. Nakisa Levale, Renee Gonzalez and Fancy

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl