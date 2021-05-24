‘Monster’ rapist who triggered change in law after grilling his victims in court struck again

Rapist Milton Brown (Metropolitan Police)

A predatory rapist who sparked outrage when he grilled his own victims in court for kicks is facing life in jail after being convicted of another attack.

Milton Brown, 67, lured a woman back to his home in Stoke Newington before putting her in a headlock and raping her in May last year.

The 29-year-old managed to flee the flat, followed by Brown on a bike, and told Thames Water engineers what had happened as they repaired pipes at night on Seven Sisters Road .

In 1997, Brown was jailed for 21 years for raping one woman and sexually assaulting another after enticing them back to his flat after nights out, as well as a savage attack on his then-girlfriend.

The trial attracted the attention of former Prime Minister Tony Blair and triggered a change in law for sexual assault cases, as Brown sacked his legal team and spent five days cross-examining the three victims himself.

Defendants accused of sexual offences were subsequently banned from questioning their own victims, after a High Court judge ruled it amounted to “second rape”.

A detective on that case branded Brown “the most evil man I have ever come across”.

A sentencing judge said he lacked “the feature that distinguishes man from beast - namely humanity”.

On Monday, Brown was unanimously convicted by a jury of two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of assault by penetration following a three-week trial.

Milton Brown in 1997PA

Jurors at Wood Green Crown Court were allowed to hear details of the 1997 convictions and an acquittal from 2019.

On separate occasions in 1996, he threatened two women with knives and strangled one before twice raping one woman and twice indecently assaulting the other.

Alongside the 16-year sentence for those attacks, Brown was handed a consecutive five-year term for GBH after an assault on Susan McDonald, who was held captive by Brown and repeatedly beaten with a pool cue and a plank studded with nails.

Miss McDonald, 36, who was on crutches for months after the attack, died of an overdose in her flat in 2004.

Story continues

Brown also has convictions for robbery, aggravated burglary and ABH spanning back to 1978.

Melissa Garner, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Milton Brown is a serial sex offender who will always be a danger to women.

“In this case, he lulled his victim into a false sense of security before violently raping her in his own home.

“He trapped the victim in his flat for hours – she thought she was going to die. It was only due to her quick-thinking that she managed to escape.

“During the trial the prosecution was able to present medical evidence, police body worn footage and strong witness evidence from a woman who experienced a similar ordeal after being invited back to Brown’s home in December 2018.

“Through a bad character application to the judge, we were also able to tell the jury about Brown’s previous offending, including his rape conviction at the Old Bailey from nearly 25 years ago.

“I would like to highlight the bravery of the victim and previous complainant who gave evidence in this case – both of whom came to court and faced their attacker. Without their testimonies this result may not have been possible.

“Brown has never shown any regret for his actions. This conviction has resulted in a dangerous sexual predator being held accountable for his crimes.”

Detective Sergeant Simon Fields, who led the latest investigation, said: “Milton Brown is a highly dangerous predator.

“I would like to praise the victim for showing such bravery and courage throughout this investigation.

“There was also a victim from a previous crown court trial that Brown was acquitted for in 2019, who came to court and bravely gave evidence of this previous investigation to support the crown’s bad character application against Milton Brown.

“I hope this verdict shows other victims of serious sexual offences to come forward and report it.”

Judge Joanna Greenberg QC, who presided over the latest trial, said it would be “too prejudicial” for a jury to hear he was convicted of having unlawful sex with a 12-year-old girl in 1992.

Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, commander of Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “The Met is absolutely committed to doing everything we can to keep women and girls safe, and to feel safe, in London.

“Our teams stop at nothing to investigate reports of sexual offences and to provide support to victims.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.”

