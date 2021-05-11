‘Monster’ nurse jailed for seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin
A nursing assistant in West Virginia was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for killing seven elderly veterans and trying to kill an eighth.
Reta Mays, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the murders at Clarksburg Veterans Affairs hospital. The sentencing means she will spend the rest of her life behind bars as there’s no parole in the federal prison system.
US District Judge Thomas Kleeh said: “Several times your counsel has made the point that you shouldn’t be considered a monster. Respectfully, I disagree with that. You’re the worst kind of monster. You’re the kind of monster that no one sees coming.”
Most of the victims were men in their 80s who had served in the wars in Korea and Vietnam. Two of the father and grandfathers who were killed were in their 90s and had served in the Second World War. Seven of the victims had some form of dementia.
Assistant US Attorney Jarod Douglas said the victims were improving and were moving towards leaving the hospital when Mays injected them with insulin they didn’t need, WV News reported. Mr Douglas added that death by insulin is agonizing, mentioning symptoms such as tremors, palpitations, anxiety, sweating, hunger, and seizures. The patients’ dementia made it impossible for them to call for help.
