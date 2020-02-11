Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Cameron Waters, #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang

The #6 Tickford Racing entry will feature only subtle changes compared to last season, the most noticeable a splash of green behind the front grill.

The squad has also opted to paint the car in its matte black this year rather than using a wrap.

“The most obvious difference is the green behind the grill, which goes with the green headlights the fans loved last year," said Waters.

"The bigger change for us, though, is we’ve actually painted the car this year instead of wrapping it, thanks to PPG.

"It’s not a massive change visually, but the paint comes off a bit flatter and makes the Monster green pop a bit more.

"Some people will say it looks the same, but really it does look better, and I can’t wait to get it out on track.”

Waters, who last year inked a fresh multi-year deal with the Ford squad, added that he hopes to build on a strong 2019 that saw him finish seventh in the standings.

“I’m really keen for the start of the year,” he said.

“We had a pretty strong 2019 and have worked really hard in the off-season to improve our results in 2020.

"I’m definitely pumped to be starting my fifth season with Tickford Racing and Monster Energy, and I’m stoked to kick the season off next week in Adelaide.”