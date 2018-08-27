Monster Energy Series teams hit Richmond for two-day test Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will converge on Richmond Raceway on Monday and Tuesday for an organizational test. The two-day test at the .75-mile track is open to the public, with Monday’s session from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Tuesday’s schedule from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Teams will be prepping …

The two-day test at the .75-mile track is open to the public, with Monday’s session from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Tuesday’s schedule from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Teams will be prepping for the Sept. 22 Federated Auto Parts 400, the second event of the 10-race playoffs.

RELATED: Buy Richmond tickets

A tentative list provided by the track of participating drivers includes: Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Drew Herring, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson, Paul Menard and David Ragan. NASCAR’s manufacturers will also be gathering data with wheelforce instruments on three cars, driven by Allgaier (Chevrolet), Custer (Ford) and Herring (Toyota).

One more two-day organizational test remains on this year’s testing schedule for the Monster Energy Series. It is scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at Kansas Speedway.