Monster Energy Series Playoffs clinching scenarios for Darlington

With two regular-season races remaining in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, it’s time to keep watch on drivers who can clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Of course, the easiest way to clinch is to win this weekend’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

But if that’s not possible, then here are the drivers who have a chance to clinch on points when all the beating and banging — in throwback paint schemes, no less — is done at Darlington.

A repeat winner from this season and being 56 points ahead of the seventh-highest ranked winless driver post-Darlington will clinch a spot on points. If there is a new winner, those drivers 56 points above the sixth-highest ranked winless driver will clinch a spot on points.

The magic number here is 56.

Six drivers could clinch on points at Darlington. Below is how.

• Ryan Blaney: Would clinch on points with 28 points and a new winner. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Kyle Larson, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones or Ryan Newman), would clinch on points with 16 points.

• Kyle Larson: Would clinch on points with 49 points and a new winner. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones or Ryan Newman), would clinch on points with 37 points.

• William Byron: Would clinch on points with 50 points and a new winner. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones or Ryan Newman), would clinch on points with 38 points.

• Aric Almirola: If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Erik Jones or Ryan Newman), would clinch on points with 48 points. Could clinch on points with a new winner and help.

• Erik Jones: If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Aric Almirola or Ryan Newman), would clinch on points with 54 points. Could clinch on points with a new winner and help.

• Ryan Newman: Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Aric Almirola or Erik Jones) and help.

All other drivers can only clinch with a win.