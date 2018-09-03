Monster Energy Series clinching scenarios for Indianapolis Possible to clinch: — Jimmie Johnson: If there is a new winner outside the 16-driver playoff grid, Johnson would guarantee a clinch with 37 points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola or Alex Bowman), Johnson would clinch on points, regardless of finish. — …

Possible to clinch:

— Jimmie Johnson: If there is a new winner outside the 16-driver playoff grid, Johnson would guarantee a clinch with 37 points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola or Alex Bowman), Johnson would clinch on points, regardless of finish.

— Alex Bowman: If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola or Jimmie Johnson), Bowman would clinch on points, regardless of finish. Bowman could clinch on points with a new winner outside the current 16-driver playoff grid and help (would need to out-point Johnson by 20 points at Indy; if Bowman gets a Top 6 finish, he would need to out-point Johnson by 19 points).

— The following drivers can only clinch a playoff spot with a win: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman, Paul Menard, Daniel Suarez, Jamie McMurray, William Byron, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, David Ragan, Michael McDowell, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Wallace Jr., Ty Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto.

Clinching for Regular Season Championship:

Kyle Busch can guarantee a clinch of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship on his own with 22 points.