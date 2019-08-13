Monster Energy Series clinching scenarios for Bristol Night Race

It’s that time of the year again, time to keep watch on drivers who can clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Of course, the easiest way to clinch is to win this weekend’s Bristol Night Race (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

But if that’s not possible, then here are the drivers who have a chance to clinch on points when all the beating and banging is done in Thunder Valley.

A repeat winner from this season at Bristol and being 111 points ahead of 15th place on the playoff grid would clinch a spot for Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron and Kyle Larson. Some more detail on the scenarios:

— Ryan Blaney: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot on wins. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Aric Almirola, William Byron, Kyle Larson or Erik Jones) and help.

— Aric Almirola: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot on wins. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Larson or Erik Jones) and help.

— William Byron: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot on wins. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson or Erik Jones) and help.

— Kyle Larson: Has already clinched a top-30 spot. With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot on wins. Could clinch on points with a repeat winner (or a win by Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron or Erik Jones) and help.

All other drivers need to win to clinch at this point.