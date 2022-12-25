Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So while Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Monster Beverage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$8.2b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Monster Beverage has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Monster Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Monster Beverage.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Monster Beverage doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 31% where it was five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Monster Beverage's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Monster Beverage is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 60% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Monster Beverage that we think you should be aware of.

