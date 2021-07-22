Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

ANI
·1 min read
Representative image
Representative image

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the second time on Thursday.

It has been adjourned till 2 pm soon after resumption at 12 noon.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon today.

The Parliament was resumed on the third day of the Monsson session on Thursday morning. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories