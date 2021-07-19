Monsoon session: Akali Dal stages protest against Centre's farm laws outside Parliament

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As the Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a protest against the Centre's farm laws outside Parliament.

"Farmers want black laws to be repealed. We issued an adjournment notice. We want opposition parties to stand against the Modi government," said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the party will ask the central government to repeal the new farm laws.

"Why is the government not listening to farmers? Today, whoever supports the farmers will have to force the Centre during the session for farmers' rights. Over 500 farmers have died by suicide. We will ask for this law to be repealed," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced on Monday and will continue till August 13.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and Aam Admi Party MP Bhagwant Singh Mann moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the farmers' protest.

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)