Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Parts of North India To Witness Heavy Rainfall This Week, Says IMD

New Delhi, September 7: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of North India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that rainfall activity is very likely to increase over most parts of northwest India. The IMD forecast said that heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu region and East Rajasthan till September 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, enhanced rainfall with very heavy showers are also likely over Uttarakhand during September 8-11 and over East Rajasthan on September 10-11. The IMD forecast informed that the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position during the next 4-5 days. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in India, the IMD forecast said that widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on September 7. Also, widespread rains are likely over Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat during September 7-10. The IMD said isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra on September 7, over north Konkan during September 7-8 and over Gujarat during September 8-9.

