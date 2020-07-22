Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Over Bihar and Northeastern States May Worsen Existing Flood Conditions, Warns IMD

New Delhi, July 22: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal along with several northeastern states during the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin on Wednesday, July 22, the weather agency said that incessant rainfall over Bihar and Northeast states may worsen the existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of Northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim. "The intense spell over Bihar and Northeast India may accentuate existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

"Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3-4 days and rainfall intensity very likely to decrease thereafter", the IMD said in its weather bulletin. It added that moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya and north Odisha during next 12 hours.

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam triggered by heavy rainfall, continues to remain grim with all major rivers in spate. In Bihar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 85 teams at 74 locations in 20 vulnerable states to meet any eventuality in the state. River Ganga is flowing below danger mark at all locations, including two places in Patna. The Baghmati river and Kamlabalan river is flowing above red mark.

In Assam, the death toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year has increased to 110, with 84 dying in flood-related incidents. Around 24.20 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts continue to be marooned in the northeastern state. Apart from the deluge in Assam, at least five people were killed in floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district where the floods have affected about one lakh people during the past few days.