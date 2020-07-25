Monsoon 2020 Foot Care Tips: From Choosing Right Footwear to Trimming Toenails, Here Are Five Tips to Protect Your Feet During Rainy Season

Monsoon has finally arrived and with that, it has brought a smile on the faces of many. The rainy season has both positives as well as negatives. Adequate rainfall prospers growth of certain crops, fulfils our requirement of water by filling up dams, while it can also cause diseases and infections. There is nothing much to worry if you follow basic hygiene measures to keep diseases and infections at bay. LatestLY brings you tips for foot care this monsoon, which can protect your feet from fungal and bacterial infections in the rainy season. From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow.

Most of us only focus on taking care of our face in monsoons and forgo foot care in the rainy season. It is necessary to keep your feet dry and clean during monsoon when humidity is high. The rains can cause bacterial and fungal infections in the feet like ringworm, itching, and redness. An important thing to note during monsoon is to avoid keeping your feet damp for a long time.

Five Tips For Foot Care During Monsoon

1. In the monsoon season, it is necessary to choose the right footwear to avoid infection. It is always advisable to wear open-toed shoes to keep your feet dry during the monsoon. Wearing closed shoes will increase the moisture content of the feet, thereby, making it prone to fungal infection.

2. Make sure to clean your feet after returning home from any outing during the rainy season. You can dip your feet in lukewarm water with an antiseptic liquid added in it for 10 minutes. After that, wash your feet with an anti-bacterial soap. This can prevent your feet from bacterial infection.

3. During the rainy season, ensure that your toenail is well-trimmed, so that less dirt accumulates underneath the nails.

4. Apart from washing your feet, it is also necessary to wash your footwear after it gets wet in the rain. It is recommended to wash footwear in antibacterial water and then dry it properly before using it next time.

5. Just like the face, moisturisation of feet is also necessary during monsoon. Moisturising helps retain the water content and also maintain the pH level. Apply moisturiser on your feet before going to bed as this can help in getting rid of dead skin.

If you practise the above-mentioned tips for foot care during monsoon, you can keep skin-related infections at bay. Also, be sure to apply talcum powder on your feet before wearing socks in the rainy season as this can help avoid the release of bad odour from your feet.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)