Monsef touts $1.75B federal broadband fund

Applications are now being accepted for the federal government’s new $1.75 billion fund to help bring faster, reliable internet service to rural and remote areas of Canada.

As minister for rural economic development, Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef, the MP for Peterborough-Kawartha, joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in launching the fund on Monday.

The federal government’s announcement, which adds an extra $750 million to a $1 billion commitment originally announced in March 2019, follows on the heels of an announcement Thursday by the Ontario government of nearly $1 billion over six years to expand cellular and broadband service access across the province.

It was unclear Monday how much of a piece of that the Peterborough area will ultimately get.

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has been seeking federal and provincial funding for a proposed $1.6-billion project to bring ultrafast internet to the entire eastern region of the province, including Peterborough County.

County Warden J. Murray Jones is chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network.

The federal government’s universal broadband fund is the largest one-time federal investment in broadband and will help connect every Canadian household to high-speed internet, according to Monsef.

By 2026, the fund aims to connect 98 per cent of Canadians across the country to high-speed internet, with the goal of connecting all Canadians by 2030.

“By the time we’re done with the announcements and projects that we’ve supported in the past, three million Canadians are going to have access to high-speed internet,” Monsef said.

If Canada’s going to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient than it was before and be able to compete in the global economy, then it’s crucial that Canadians be connected quickly, she said.

“It’s not just a matter of health and safety and jobs and productivity, it’s also a matter of competitiveness. Countries around the world are certainly investing in broadband for their citizens, but this investment puts Canada ahead of the pact,” Monsef said.

The program has two separate streams, Monsef said. “The first is for projects that are shovel ready, that can connect Canadians to 5010 speeds over the next year,” she said. “The second stream is for longer term projects that include fibre to the home.”

The applications for both streams opened Monday morning. “We welcome folks to put those applications in. They will be assessed as quickly as possible,” Monsef said.

For those living in the region without access to high-speed internet, she said she hopes that they hear today that this plan is for them.

“And it’s the product of their recommendations and their advice,” Monsef said.

To be able to be a part some something like this and to create opportunities for other across the country, it’s humbling, she said.

“From a girl who stayed in women’s shelters, who relied on food banks, who worked retail, sold cellphone plans to people who needed the best plan possible, to today, sitting next to the prime minister of Canada announcing the single largest investment in broadband in Canada’s history, well that all is possible because the people of Peterborough-Kawartha gave me a chance,” Monsef said. “I’m very grateful.”

— with Examiner and The Canadian Press files

Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.com

